Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Bilaspur: Mohammad Sharif tried to rape a woman under the pretext of exorcism, arrested

The incident had taken place on 11th September. Sharif was absconding. Bilaspur Police have arrested Sharif and his son based on victim's complaint stating that Sharif had tried to rape her under the pretext of exorcism.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammad Sharif
Mohammad Sharif arrested for molesting minor woman in Bilaspur (Image: Twitter account of IG Dipanshu Kabra ipskabra)
Bilaspur Police have arrested one Mohammad Sharif for trying to rape a woman under the pretext of exorcism. As per Bilaspur Police, the incident took place in the Sirgitti police station area.

The victim had filed a complaint that she was ill for a few days. 50-year-old Sharif called her to his place, saying she was possessed and needed exorcism to get rid of the ghost. When the victim visited his place, he tried to rape her. He also threatened to kill the victim in case she tries to tell anyone about the incident.

IG Bilaspur Dipanshu Kabra, in a tweet, said that indecency towards women would not be tolerated. Police have arrested Mohammad Sharif, who tried to rape a woman on the pretext of exorcism. He urged people not to fall for such people and see a doctor if they are not feeling well.

As per reports, the incident took place on 11th September. Sharif was absconding. Bilaspur Police have arrested Sharif based on victim’s complaint. A case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (use of criminal force against a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Several cases of molestation by fake ‘healers’

There have been several reports in the past where similar incidents have happened. As per a report, a woman had accused a godman of raping her in Ajmer after taking her there on the “pretext of offering prayers at a Dargah“. Another June report mentioned that one Aslam gave Coronavirus to several people after trying to heal them by kissing their hands. He died due to the infection. In May, a Maulvi named Aslam raped a woman on the pretext of solving family problems.

Earlier in Raipur, a Maulvi named Maulana Mohammed Arshad Rehmani was arrested for the rape of a 9-year-old girl. The girl’s family had later also alleged that the Maulana’s family were pressurising them t have the child victim married to her rapist.

Chhattisgarh news, Bilaspur news
