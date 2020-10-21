Bilaspur Police have arrested one Mohammad Sharif for trying to rape a woman under the pretext of exorcism. As per Bilaspur Police, the incident took place in the Sirgitti police station area.

The victim had filed a complaint that she was ill for a few days. 50-year-old Sharif called her to his place, saying she was possessed and needed exorcism to get rid of the ghost. When the victim visited his place, he tried to rape her. He also threatened to kill the victim in case she tries to tell anyone about the incident.

IG Bilaspur Dipanshu Kabra, in a tweet, said that indecency towards women would not be tolerated. Police have arrested Mohammad Sharif, who tried to rape a woman on the pretext of exorcism. He urged people not to fall for such people and see a doctor if they are not feeling well.

तबीयत खराब होने के कारण पीड़िता ने बाबा मोहम्मद शरीफ वर्ष से मुलाकात की. बाबा ने कहा कि उसमें भूत-प्रेत का वास है,और झाड़ फूंक करने हेतु देर-रात घर पर बुलाकर दुष्कर्म करने की नियत से उससे छेड़छाड़ की और मुंह खोलने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी.

शिकायत मिलते ही पुलिस ने कार्यवाही की. — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 20, 2020

As per reports, the incident took place on 11th September. Sharif was absconding. Bilaspur Police have arrested Sharif based on victim’s complaint. A case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (use of criminal force against a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Several cases of molestation by fake ‘healers’

There have been several reports in the past where similar incidents have happened. As per a report, a woman had accused a godman of raping her in Ajmer after taking her there on the “pretext of offering prayers at a Dargah“. Another June report mentioned that one Aslam gave Coronavirus to several people after trying to heal them by kissing their hands. He died due to the infection. In May, a Maulvi named Aslam raped a woman on the pretext of solving family problems.

Earlier in Raipur, a Maulvi named Maulana Mohammed Arshad Rehmani was arrested for the rape of a 9-year-old girl. The girl’s family had later also alleged that the Maulana’s family were pressurising them t have the child victim married to her rapist.