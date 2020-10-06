Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Home News Reports Congress Dalit leaders seen laughing and cracking jokes while protesting against the Hathras case
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress Dalit leaders seen laughing and cracking jokes while protesting against the Hathras case

In a viral video, Udit Raj was seen first pulling the female supporter closer, whispering something in her ears after which they both double up laughing while the 'protest demanding justice for the victim' continues on the background.

OpIndia Staff
Dalit Congress leader Udit Raj seen laughing, cracking jokes at a protest in Hathras case
Udit Raj at the sit-in protest and at the victim's house, images via Twitter/Ishita Yadav
245

The Congress has been desperately clinging to the Hathras incident to gain some much-needed political capital in Uttar Pradesh, by exploiting the caste angles in the case. As the unfortunate incident of a Dalit girl’s strangulation, allegedly by an ‘upper caste’ boy becomes the political battleground, Congress leaders seem to be taking Hathras as their picnic spot.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were seen laughing, enjoying their long drive on the way to Hathras.

On Monday, Congress Dalit leader Udit Raj and his supporters travelled to Hathras from Delhi to meet the victim’s family. However, he was temporarily stopped by the Ghaziabad police near UP gate for not having requisite permission. Udit Raj had however claimed that he had sought permission of District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in Hathras and Additional Director General of Police (Agra).

Udit Raj laughs, cracks jokes at a sit-in-protest

Nevertheless, the Congress Dalit leader staged a sit-in protest on the road against the supposed high-handedness of the police. In a viral video that has now come to light, Udit Raj was seen in a jovial mode. While his supporters raised the slogan of ‘Bharat mata ki jai‘, the Dalit leader from the Congress party was seen giggling and cracking jokes with a female supporter. The merry-making was clearly visible as Udit Raj was seen first pulling the female supporter closer, whispering something in her ears after which they both double up laughing while the ‘protest demanding justice for the victim’ continues on the background.

Udit Raj also wrapped his arms around the shoulder of his supporter for a brief moment while ignoring the seriousness around the Hathras case. He faced criticism on social media for his callous and insensitive behaviour, prompting social media users to question whether he was on a ‘picnic.’

Udit Raj poses for the camera, flouts social distancing guidelines

The District Magistrate had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the area, which prevents congregation of more than 5 people. The Ghaziabad police informed that Udit Raj wanted to take out a rally in Hathras but was not allowed to do so. Following his conversation with the District Magistrate of Hathras, he was allowed to visit the victim’s family with a convoy of 6 vehicles.

When Udit Raj reached the house of the victim, the Congress Dalit leader hugged a victim’s family member. During the photo-op, he claimed that he stood by the family of the deceased girl. Once the photo session was over, he was quick to distance himself from the man. Udit Raj was also spotted not wearing his mask and flouting social distancing guidelines, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. He had shared the video clip of the meeting on Twitter and claimed that he had shared ‘condolences’ with the family and vowed to fight against the ‘injustice’.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘happy drive’

Earlier, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi came under intense criticism for their callousness. People pointed out how they were laughing and having fun while visiting the family of the bereaved. The laughter of the siblings appeared consistent with the recent declaration of a journalist that the Hathras case was a ‘god given opportunity‘ for them to resurrect their careers.

The Hathras incident

A lot of debate and political mudslinging has been happening around the Hathras case since the victim succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital last week. While the victim and her family had claimed that she was gang-raped by the four accused, post mortem and forensic lab results have ruled out rape. Later, the initial statements and police reports filed by the family with the local police emerged, where no rape or sexual assault was mentioned, casting a doubt of possible foulplay in the entire incident.

The initial statements by the victim and her family members are contradictory to the later claims of brutality and gang-rape. Also, the names of the three other accused were ‘added on’ in later statements. Owing to the caste of the victim and the accused, the case has become a fertile ground for some political parties to create social divisions and exploit the caste angle politically.

All four accused named by the victim had been arrested by the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress Dalit politics, Congress Dalit leaders, Congress Hathras
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal tension over Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Four PFI members were on their way from Delhi to Hathras when they were intercepted by the Police.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police claims over 80,000 social media accounts created for ‘defaming’ Police Commissioner and police force in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has claimed that many social media users and some 'fake' accounts were used for 'defaming' Mumbai Police Commissioner on various sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Read more

The Wire passes off ‘study’ of five random individuals as that of University of Michigan to discredit calls for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe

Media OpIndia Staff -
Five random individuals conduct a 'study' of analysing social media trends, The Wire passes it off as official University of Michigan study

Chronology of Hathras case from 14th September to 5th October: A tale of contradictions and the truth getting lost in the cacophony

Crime OpIndia Staff -
We shall seek to establish a comprehensive timeline of the events that transpired in the Hathras Case.

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident

Five visuals that show the despicable conduct of the media while covering the Hathras incident

Media OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, all the videos which have surface are that of October 2, when Hathras was out of bounds for the media

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Republic TV releases audio tapes of AIIMS’ Dr Sudhir Gupta which contradict his current stand

OpIndia Staff -
While hinting at the 'loopholes' in autopsy and the 'contamination' of the crime scene, Dr Sudhir Gupta had concluded on August 22 that the evidence was not 'suitable' to perform further 'forensic examination with sanctity.'
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Manish Shukla shot dead in front of police station, governor summons ACS (Home) and DGP due to worsening law &...

OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer and BJP councilor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants at the party office on Sunday evening
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Child pornography cases spike in Kerala, cyber cell arrest 41 people in a major crackdown

OpIndia Staff -
The police said that most of the arrested persons were using encrypted handles to upload such material and circulating them on social media platforms.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Two brothers Naushad and Nawas arrested for raping 10 and 5-year-old minors

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad and Nawas have been accused of raping and sexually exploiting the children when their parents left for work.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal tension over Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Four PFI members were on their way from Delhi to Hathras when they were intercepted by the Police.
Read more
News Reports

Congress Dalit leaders seen laughing and cracking jokes while protesting against the Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video that has now come to light, Dalit leader Udit Raj was seen in a jovial mood, joking and giggling with his supporters while 'demanding justice for the Hathras victim'.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police claims over 80,000 social media accounts created for ‘defaming’ Police Commissioner and police force in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has claimed that many social media users and some 'fake' accounts were used for 'defaming' Mumbai Police Commissioner on various sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Bhim Army and Congress workers clash in Chhatisgarh during protest against Hathras incident

OpIndia Staff -
During the protest, the Bhim Army members also hurled slogans against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh accusing them of being anti-Dalit.
Read more
Media

The Wire passes off ‘study’ of five random individuals as that of University of Michigan to discredit calls for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe

OpIndia Staff -
Five random individuals conduct a 'study' of analysing social media trends, The Wire passes it off as official University of Michigan study
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Locals allege drunken police officials took away the idol of Goddess Durga, money received in the donation and jewellery, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
A case of skirmishes between the locals and police has been reported from the Meghpur village of Sitamarhi district of Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

Only CBI can confirm contents of report: AIIMS issues statement disowning selective media leaks in the Sushant Singh Rajput case

opindiastaff -
AIIMS said that since it is a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by it would have to be obtained from the CBI
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh HC provides interim protection from arrest to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in FIR against him for harassing a girl child

OpIndia Staff -
Pertinently two FIRs had been registered against Mohammed Zubair under stringent POCSO Act for online harassment of girl child
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,509FollowersFollow
17,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com