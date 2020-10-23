Friday, October 23, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi High Court allows Republic TV to use tagline “Nation wants to know” refusing...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi High Court allows Republic TV to use tagline “Nation wants to know” refusing injunction plea by Times Now, bars from using the trademark “News Hour”

Bizarre as it may sound, when Arnab Goswami quit Times Now, the media network had sent a legal notice to him in 2017 asking him not to use the phrase, he had actually popularised: ‘The Nation wants to know’.

OpIndia Staff
3

In a legal battle that Republic Media Network and another media giant Bennett Coleman & Co. that owns the Times Now channel, have been fighting in court for over two years, the Delhi High Court today reportedly refused to grant interim relief to the latter with respect to use of the tagline “nation wants to know”, stating that a detailed examination of the issue is required. This means that Times Now cannot refrain Republic TV from using the tagline, which was popularised by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami when he worked as editor and news anchor for Times Now.

At the same time, the court barred Republic TV from using the tagline ‘NEWS HOUR’ or any other tag that may be similar to it for its primetime debate show.

The Single Bench of Justice Jayant Nath has held that Arnab Goswami led Republic TV channel is free to use the said tagline as part of his speech/presentation of any news but in case he chooses to use the same as a trademark, then the channel will have to maintain an account of the usage of the same, stated the court.

The Times group had moved the High Court seeking a permanent injunction against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV from using the phrases ‘News Hour’ and ‘Nation Wants to Know’ or any other derivatives or combinations of the same.

Times Now alleged that Goswami took “undue advantage” of the popularity of the program he anchored at Times Now. Despite his employment agreement with Times Group vesting all rights to intellectual property exclusively with the plaintiff company, Goswami proceeded to use the disputed marks, the Times Group argued in the High Court.

Meanwhile, Republic argued that the words “News Hour” are generic, widely used and as such Times Group cannot claim a proprietary right on the same. 

On the tagline “nation wants to know”, Republic TV submitted in court that the phrase was neither scripted nor planned, but casually used by Arnab Goswami during his time at the Times Group. It argued that it was just a line that happened to be used as part of a common speech by Goswami during his then debate program on Times Now. Over time, this line became synonymous with Arnab Goswami and Times Group cannot claim a proprietary right over it in any way, Republic TV argued.

After the HC refused the plea for an injunction, Malvika Trivedi of Phoenix Legal who represented Republic in court said: “We’ve been fighting this battle since 2017. It wasn’t easy. Finally, today we have succeeded”.

The ‘Nation wants to know’ conundrum

The tussle between Times Group and Republic Network over these taglines begun when Arnab Goswami quit Times Now in 2016 to set up his own media venture- ARG Outlier Media Ltd, of which the Republic Network is a part.

When Goswami was associated with Times Now, the channel had launched a debate programme which was called “New Hour”. This program was hosted by Arnab Goswami.

Bizarre as it may sound, when Arnab Goswami quit Times Now, the media network had sent a legal notice to him in 2017 asking him not to use the phrase, he had actually popularised: ‘The Nation wants to know’ on his news channel Republic TV. Claiming that it had got the trademark “News Hour” registered under Classes 16, 35 and 38 in 2014, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd also claimed that the tagline is their intellectual property.

Arnab had then released an audio clip on YouTube informing people that he has received this notice. He had not revealed the name of the group that has sent him the notice. “A media group has sent me a six-page letter threatening me with imprisonment if I ever use the phrase ‘Nation wants to know’. They say that they own the phrase.” He had then accused the media group of trying to delay the launch of Republic TV.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram days before Bihar polls.
Read more

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi after suffering a heart attack

Did French teacher Samuel Patty, who was beheaded by a migrant Islamist terrorist, attend a rally welcoming refugees to France? Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Images from a pro-refugee rally in UK used to claim that French teacher Samuel Patty had welcomed refugees in France

Punjab: Two arrested for raping six-year-old girl and setting her on fire, state SC commission takes note

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two accused—Gurmeet Singh and Surjit Singh—have been arrested under the charges of rape, murder and other relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act

Jharkhand: Black cover removed from Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station after BJP leader complained

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, BJP leader Babulal Marandi took to Twitter to share images of the Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station.

Recently Popular

News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
Social Media

Eros Now apologises for publishing vulgar Hinduphobic content on Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
After netizens outraged over vulgar posts on Navratri, Eros Now issued an apology.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
Media

No, India Today, Katrina Kaif in yellow saree for Navratri is not offensive to Hindus, this is where you got it wrong

Jhankar Mohta -
India Today tries to be holier than thou while trying to paint Hindus as trolls over Eros Now's vulgar Navratri posts
Read more
Crime

Remembering Lalu’s Jungle Raj in Bihar: When an IAS officer’s wife was raped for two years by an RJD leader

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
During Lalu's Jungle Raj in Bihar, IAS Officer BB Vishwas's wife Chamba Biswas was raped for 2 years by RJD leader Mrityunjay Yadav
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi High Court allows Republic TV to use tagline “Nation wants to know” refusing injunction plea by Times Now, bars from using the trademark...

OpIndia Staff -
In 2017, Times Now had sent a legal notice to Arnab Goswami asking him to refrain using 'nation wants to know' tagline
Read more
News Reports

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi claims China has occupied half of India as he says that Chinese forces have intruded 1200 km into Indian territory

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that soldiers of China have occupied up to 1,200 km deep inside into India's territory, that would mean half of India
Read more
News Reports

Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram days before Bihar polls.
Read more
Cricket

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi after suffering a heart attack
Read more
News Reports

Did French teacher Samuel Patty, who was beheaded by a migrant Islamist terrorist, attend a rally welcoming refugees to France? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Images from a pro-refugee rally in UK used to claim that French teacher Samuel Patty had welcomed refugees in France
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Two arrested for raping six-year-old girl and setting her on fire, state SC commission takes note

OpIndia Staff -
Two accused—Gurmeet Singh and Surjit Singh—have been arrested under the charges of rape, murder and other relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act
Read more
News Reports

‘Kerala model’ takes a hit as Coronavirus test positivity rate reaches 3 times the national average, number of active cases second-highest in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala has the second highest number of active Coronavirus cases now, and its recovery rate is far below the national average
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Black cover removed from Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station after BJP leader complained

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, BJP leader Babulal Marandi took to Twitter to share images of the Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station.
Read more
News Reports

War of words between Amruta Fadnavis and Priyanka Chaturvedi over shifting of police bank accounts, former slams the Shiv Sena leader calling her ‘dal...

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra govt has shifted 50000 bank accounts of Mumbai police personnel from Axis bank to HDFC bank, inviting criticism
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
466,092FollowersFollow
18,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com