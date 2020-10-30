Friday, October 30, 2020
Home News Reports After The Hindu, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times publishes Chinese propaganda supplement amidst border standoff
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

After The Hindu, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times publishes Chinese propaganda supplement amidst border standoff

While one may be wondering about the purpose of such articles in an Indian newspaper, he paid content is a subtle exercise of 'soft power' to change public perception from a villain to a role model.

OpIndia Staff
Hindustan Times publishes Chinese propaganda amidst border standoff
Representative Image
31

While India is battling the Coronavirus pandemic and resisting Chinese aggression on its frontiers, Indian newspapers are shamelessly peddling Chinese propaganda to Indian readers. After the Hindu glorified Chinese narrative in a bid to change public opinion against the campaign to boycott ‘Made in China Products’, The Hindustan Times has now given editorial space to Chinese mouthpiece China Daily.

The national newspaper carried a four-page supplement by China Daily, starting from the 8th page. However, unlike The Hindu, it carried a disclaimer, “This supplement, prepared by China Daily, People’s Republic of China, did not involve the news or editorial departments of Hindustan Times.” In the first page of the supplement, China’s massive infrastructure project on its second-longest waterway was highlighted and how it was improving people’s lives and raising incomes. An article titled, “Market hub buzzes despite downturn” emphasised on how ‘dual circulation’, as proposed by Chinese government would boosted foreign trade.

In the second page of the supplement, the Chinese mouthpiece focused on the youth and how the young minds from China are actively working with the United Nations on a global stage to make an impact in underprivileged countries. Similarly, in the 3rd and 4th page, it lay emphasis on how China is preserving its culture across centuries while not compromising on its development.

Screengrab of the Hindustan Times report (Page 1)

While one may be wondering about the purpose of such articles in an Indian newspaper, the objective is to emphasise on China’s primordial focus on development and strategies to revitalise its economy. It also shows Chinese firm resolve to empower its youth and preserve its culture and heritage. The paid content is a subtle exercise of ‘soft power’ to change public perception from a villain to a role model.

The Hindu mints money by publishing Chinese advertorial

On the 1st of October, The Hindu ran a full-page advertorial paid for and planted by China. The paid content appeared on the 3rd page of the paper. Interestingly, the paid content by China that was published by The Hindu on Page 3 did not appear on the digital website of The Hindu.

The beauty of the paid content was that to an untrained eye, the full page article seemed like just that – a feature on how the world was wrong about mighty China and how, on the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, it was time to re-evaluate what “bhakt media” was saying about the country and look towards all its achievements. However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear that the full-page feature was content paid for by China.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nikita Tomar’s murder brings under spotlight the recurring theme of unceasing atrocities committed by Muslims in Mewat: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's murder for failed love jihad was not an isolated case, Mewat has become a hotbed of crime against women by Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

Abhishek Banerjee -
In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more

French Churches mourn victims of Islamic terror attack while their Indian counterparts had opposed providing relief to victims of Islamic persecution

World OpIndia Staff -
The Churches in France tolled their bells to commemorate and honour the victims of the terrorist attack in Nice.

The Hindu spreads fake news about China occupying new regions in Pangong Tso just a month after making money by publishing Chinese propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu had quoted an ex-BJP MP to claim that Chinese forces have occupied finger 2 and 3 on north bank of Pangong Tso lake

Munger SP Lipi Singh’s claims shattered, CISF report says Police first opened fire against Hindus, 13 bullets fired

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Munger SP Lipi Singh had earlier defended the police violence on Durga Procession attendees in Munger and claimed that Hindus had fired, not the police

AMU students, who wanted to dig ‘Hindutva ki kabar’, now protest against French President for standing up to Jihad after ‘blasphemy’ beheadings

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After chanting against Hindus the students in AMU have now started a protest French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks against Islamic terrorism

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The name of PM Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan's opposition members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans inside Pakistan National assembly
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
News Reports

‘His legs were shivering, head was sweating fearing attack by India’: Pakistani opposition leader reveals why Imran Khan govt had released Abhinandan Varthaman

OpIndia Staff -
PML(N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistani Foreign Minister had feared that India would attack Pakistan if Abhinandan is not returned
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

Here are ‘liberals’ who hailed Imran Khan’s benevolence for releasing Abhinandan, while he was shaking in his boots, thinking of Modi going to war

OpIndia Staff -
The usual suspects declared Imran Khan 'won' despite the fact that it was Indian Armed Forces that destroyed terror camps in Pakistan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

After The Hindu, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times publishes Chinese propaganda supplement amidst border standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Times publishes a 4 page supplement prepared by China Daily containing propaganda material by China
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video from 24th October emerges where Sameet Thakker is allegedly being led by men with a rope, his face covered in black cloth

OpIndia Staff -
The person told us that she is well acquainted with people who personally know Sameet Thakkar and that is how she accessed the footage.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader and Bengaluru Riots main accused Sampath Raj flees from hospital, police issue notice to the hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Sampath Raj was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, and the hospital discharged him without informing police
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar’s murder brings under spotlight the recurring theme of unceasing atrocities committed by Muslims in Mewat: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's murder for failed love jihad was not an isolated case, Mewat has become a hotbed of crime against women by Muslims
Read more
World

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after damning report that claims the party broke laws while dealing with antisemitism complaints

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension could ignite a civil war within the Labour Party with allies of Jeremy Corbyn rushing to his defence.
Read more
News Reports

Locals stop Congress leader Kumari Selja from visiting Nikita Tomar’s house, killed by one Tauseef, raise anti-Congress slogans

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike the Hathras case, Congress has not spoken a word of condemnation against this brutal act, where a young girl was shot dead by a Congress leader's kin
Read more
News Reports

Shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba claims responsibility of killing three BJYM workers in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Three BJYM workers - Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in Jammu &Kashmir on Thursday
Read more
Opinions

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

Abhishek Banerjee -
In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Bhopal Congress MLA Arif Masood, who organised anti-France protest, says he would have crushed President Macron’s face for blasphemy

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Arif Masood said that if it had been in his capacity, he would have crushed the face of France President Emmanuel Macron
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, arrested for money laundering and links with drug smuggler Mohammed Anoop

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Kerala CPM leader's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested after ED had unearthed his links to one of the main accused in Sandalwood drug case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
471,459FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com