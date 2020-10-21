Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Jharkhand: Muslim youth’s throat slit, killed by members of his own community for trying to prevent cow slaughter, three arrested

According to the reports, an 18-year-old Muslim youth identified as Mohammed Arzoo was killed by his own friends by slitting his throat after he had asked them not to slaughter cows.

Representational image (courtesy: newsminute)
In a shocking incident, a youth has been killed by the members of his own community on Monday night for asking them to stop cow slaughtering.

According to the reports, an 18-year-old Muslim youth identified as Mohammed Arzoo was killed by his own friends by slitting his throat after he had asked them not to slaughter cows.

The incident took place at Uchari village in Garwah district late on Monday night. The mother of the deceased had narrated the incident to the local MLA and Minister Mithlesh Thakur.

According to the FIR filed by the deceased mother at Sadar Police station in Garhwa, three men killed her son for preventing cow slaughtering activities. She has accused Kail Quraishi, Munnu Quraishi and Khalid Quraishi of murdering her son.

Demanding strict punishment to her son’s killeres, the mother of the deceased said, “My son used to prevent people from slaughtering cows, for which he faced resistance from our own community members. On Monday night, two youth killed my son.”

Reportedly, the prime accused Kail Quraishi is notorious for attacking others with sharp weapons which he used for slaughtering animals. The police said that Kail Qureshi had injured his family members several times in the past.

