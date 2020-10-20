Madrasas are breeding grounds for terrorists: MP cabinet minister Usha Thakur

BJP MLA from Indore and Madhya Pradesh minister for tourism and culture Usha Thakur accused madrasas of fostering extremism and said that the state support to them should come to an end.

Speaking to the media organisations on Tuesday, Thakur said that madrasas are a hotbed for terror activities and asserted that all the terrorists studied at madrasas.

All terrorists study in madrasas: Thakur

“All the radicals and terrorists who studied in madrasas have turned Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factory,” Thakur said, who had earlier called for a ban on Muslim youths at Garba events.

Thakur suggested madrasas who cannot comply with nationalism should be merged with the existing education system to ensure complete progress of the society.

Thakur’s proclamations assume significance, given that the BJP government in Assam recently announced the shutdown of government run madrasas and Sanskrit schools.

Government funding to madrasas should stop: Thakur

When asked if she is specifically asking for the closure of madrasas, Thakur clarified that she is arguing for the withdrawal of government aides to these organisations.

“Organisations such as Waqf Board that are financially strong enough to fund the madrasas can continue to do so. If someone, in his personal capacity, is willing to impart and finance religious teachings, he is free to do so,” Thakur said.

Besides, Thakur staunchly advocated common education for children of all religion, claiming religion-based education created discord in the society and fuelled hatred and radicalism.

The firebrand politician has been in the news for sometime now for her controversial remarks. Last year, the Indore MLA had hailed Nathuram Godse as a nationalist. Before that, she had called upon a ban on Muslim youths from entering Garba events.

A few weeks back, Thakur was embroiled in another controversy when she called the tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) as anti-national. JAYS is a formidable organisation and enjoys considerable influence among young tribals, especially in West MP districts neighbouring Indore, and its founder member Dr Hiralal Alawa is a Congress MLA from Manawar (Dhar).