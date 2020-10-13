Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Home News Reports TRP scam: Mumbai Police arrests main accused from UP's Mirzapur
News Reports
Updated:

TRP scam: Mumbai Police arrests main accused from UP’s Mirzapur

A crime branch team had gone to Uttar Pradesh to look for Tripathi. He had worked for Hansa for four years as a relationship manager.

OpIndia Staff
TRP Scam accused arrested from UP's Mirzapur
TRP Scam main accused arrested (Image: tookapic/Pixabay)
7

The Mumbai Police crime branch on Monday confirmed that they had arrested one Vinay Tripathi from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Tripathi is a former Hansa Research employee and allegedly played a key role in the ‘TRP Scam’. As per the police, he was the one who paid Vishal Bhandari to manipulate BARC ratings. Bhandari was arrested on 11th October.

As per the reports, the police recorded statements of two senior Hansa officials in the case. A crime branch team had gone to Uttar Pradesh to look for Tripathi. He had worked for Hansa for four years as a relationship manager.

Indian Express quoted an unnamed officer of the crime branch who said when Tripathi came to know Bhandari was arrested, he fled from Mumbai. In its report, the crime branch said Tripathi had asked Bhandari to contact at least five houses to watch a particular news channel for at least two hours daily. Bhandari got Rs.200 per household as commission for watching a particular channel. Bhandari got Rs.5,000 for the task.

The police have seized accounts of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinemas. Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has been roped in to investigate the transactions in these accounts. EOW will look for any possibilities of money laundering from these accounts.

TRP Scam

On 8th October, the Mumbai Police commissioner said in a statement that they had unearthed a TRP scam where news channels paid money to households where BARC-o-Meter was installed. CP Param Bir Singh named Republic TV as one of the three channels involved in the scam, but within hours, the initial FIR in which India Today was named and Republic TV had no mention, got accessed by Media.

What looked like propaganda against Republic TV for taking a tough stand against the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police, the case has become one of the most-talked-about topics in the last few days. Later, Hansa Research Group’s report was accessed by OpIndia, where Republic TV was not mentioned at any point. The Mumbai Police have also summoned Republic TV officials and questioned them over the alleged scam. However, India Today, which was named by the witnesses and has also been named in the FIR, has not been summoned by the Mumbai Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumbai TRP scam, Mumbai TRP news, Mumbai Police complain
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

What if religions were reversed in the Tanishq ad? Answer is bomb blast. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
When Mani Ratnam tried to show interfaith marriage with religions reversed, things didn't just remain limited to social media outrage.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more

‘Speaking truth to power’ hysterics of propagandists masquerading as comics come crumbling down. Exhibit A: Kunal Kamra

Politics OpIndia Staff -
'Standup comedian' Kunal Kamra had recently shared a picture of himself with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut holding a miniature JCB,

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Opinions Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.

Hathras case: SC pulls up Kapil Sibal over plea seeking release of PFI member Siddique Kappan arrested for planning to create caste unrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The four PFI members, including Siddique Kappan were arested in connection to the Hathras case had been booked under UAPA

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

Law OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
Politics

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
News Reports

Amid reports of Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan, video of Robert Vadra holidaying there goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the undated video, Vadra, who is dressed in white v-neck t-shirt and black pants can be seen skating on along the river in Istanbul, Turkey
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

TRP scam: Mumbai Police arrests main accused from UP’s Mirzapur

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested main accused of TRP Scam from Uttar Pradesh
Read more
Entertainment

What if religions were reversed in the Tanishq ad? Answer is bomb blast. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
When Mani Ratnam tried to show interfaith marriage with religions reversed, things didn't just remain limited to social media outrage.
Read more
Politics

BJP slams Youth Congress leader for remarks against Yogi Adityanath, accuses him of disregarding ‘Natha’ tradition

OpIndia Staff -
Since the Hathras incident came to the fore, Congress has been desperately trying to use against the Yogi Adityanath govt
Read more
News Reports

‘Assamese daughters becoming victim of Ajmal’s culture, boys hiding religious identity will face ruthless punishment’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the menace of Love Jihad has spread its tentacles across the state of Assam.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
Media

India Today’s Rahul Kanwal hails Bollywood for hounding Arnab Goswami after blaming Republic TV for a scam India Today is accused in

OpIndia Staff -
Despite being called out so many times in the recent past for the lies, India Today and its so-called senior 'journalists' like the channels news editor Rahul Kanwal seems to be feeling no remorse at all.
Read more
Opinions

Why such desperate attempts to bring down Trump and Modi?

Maria Wirth -
The Western Media demonises Donald Trump in the same manner as they demonise Narendra Modi.
Read more
Political History of India

Espionage Archives: How India’s Communist parties received funding from the Soviet Union during the Cold War

Nivan Sadh -
CIA doc reveals India’s parties allegedly took funds from the Soviet Union in exchange for heavy influence on foreign policy.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras Case: Victim’s family wants case transferred to outside of UP, Allahabad HC hearing adjourned till 2nd November

OpIndia Staff -
Allahabad HC hears Hathras Case, victim's family pleads to move hearing outside of UP.
Read more
Politics

‘Speaking truth to power’ hysterics of propagandists masquerading as comics come crumbling down. Exhibit A: Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
'Standup comedian' Kunal Kamra had recently shared a picture of himself with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut holding a miniature JCB,
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
461,677FollowersFollow
18,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com