Thursday, October 29, 2020
Updated:

Samajwadi Party fumes over toilet tiles at Gorakhpur Railway Hospital. Here is what happened

In 2018 when Akhilesh Yadav had vacated his government accommodation, he was accused of damaging the property and even removing bathroom fittings.

OpIndia Staff
Samajwadi Party flag colours on toilet tiles at Gorakhpur railway hospital
Tweeting from their official Twitter handle today, Samajwadi Party expressed displeasure over the colour of tiles used in public toilets at Gorakhpur Railway Hospital. The tweet had pictures of the the Railway Hospital toilets in which the colours of the tiles used were red and green which are the colours used in the flag of the party.

Samajwadi Party alleged that the government had deliberately used the colours on the tiles for toilet for disrespecting the party. “It is a very shameful incident in a democracy that the ill-willed ruling party has used the colours of Samajwadi Party flag on the walls of the toilets out of political malice. The disrespect of the colours of the flag of a major political party is highly condemnable. Congnisance should be take immediately and the colours should be changed,” the tweet read.

Responding to Samajwadi Party’s tweet, the North Eastern Railway clarified that the tiles had no connection with any political party and that they were fixed in the toilets years ago under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to ensure cleanliness in the toilets. The organisation urged Samajwadi party to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness.

Akhilesh Yadav was accused of breaking tiles of government bungalow after he was asked to vacate it

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav was accused of damaging the the government house he was living after he was as asked to vacate it following the Supreme Court order requiring former Chief Ministers to vacate the government residences allotted to them. Yadav reportedly broke the gym he had built in his government house, removed the plants, mirrors and marble tiles in the house and even the tiles in the swimming pool before shifting to a new villa worth crores. As per reports, he had even removed bathroom fittings from the government bungalow.

Yadav had later appealed to the journalists and offered Rs. 11 lakh for giving the names of the journalists who had taken pictures and videos of the damage he ad done in the government accommodation.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

