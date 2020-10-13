Rajasthan: Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary arrested for running sex racket

Three weeks after a sex racket scandal was exposed in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, the police have apprehended the primary accused and Congress leader, Poonam Chaudhary on Monday. The sensational case came to light after a victim of the flesh trade came forward to narrate her ordeal to the police.

The Sawai Madhopur sex racket

In a First Information Report (FIR) registered on September 22, the minor girl alleged that she was entrapped into the sex racket by Congress’ Poonam Chaudhary, former BJP leader Sunita Verma and her aide Hiralal under the garb of providing a large sum of money. When the victim refused to obey their orders, they intimidated her and threatened public humiliation. Out of fear of bringing disrepute to her and her family, the minor girl was sexually exploited by several people. The victim also claimed that a total of 32-35 other minor girls were entrapped in the racket.

Congress leader and sex racket mastermind Poonam Chaudhary arrested

Based on her police statement, the police initiated a probe in the sensational case. Meanwhile, Poonam Chaudhary had been on the run from the law enforcement authorities. The cops had launched a manhunt, raided over 20 locations and finally nabbed the Congress leader from Soorwal district in Rajasthan. Poonam, who has been a member of Congress Seva Dal, is now being interrogated by the police. As per the police, Poonam Chaudhary was the mastermind who entrapped the minor girl into the sex racket. She had later handed the victim to Sunita Verma, who would force the girl to meet her clients.

Investigation handed over to Crime Branch

The Sawai Madhopur sex racket has exposed the political connections behind flesh trade in the State of Rajasthan. Sunita was earlier the District President of BJP Mahila Morcha in Sawai Madhopur. The BJP has removed her from the party after allegations of flesh trade have surfaced. Besides, Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary and Sunita Verma, the police had also nabbed Hiralal, electrician Rajulal Regar, government employees Sandeep Sharma and Shivram Meena. The investigation of the case has been handed over to the special team of the Crime Branch. The team, led by ASP Anil Kayal had reached Sawai Madhopur for further probe.