Pakistan based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is behind the deadly attack that killed three BJYM workers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district Thursday, IG Kashmir has confirmed. The IGP (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar on Friday said that the attack was the handiwork of The Resistance Front (TRF). TRF is a shadow group of the of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Claiming responsibility for the killings, The Resistance Front (TRF), in a message in English and Hindi on its social media account, threatened that the “crematoriums will get overbooked”.

The three Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers – Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by terrorists in Kulgam district late on Thursday evening, a police official said. The recently inducted National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya also took to Twitter to inform about the same.

With profound grief, I share news of the brutal murder of three BJYM karyakartas in Kulgam dist of J&K.



Sri Fida Hussain Itoo, Umar Hajjam & Waseem Ahmed are our martyred brothers.



BJYM karyakartas promise to not let their sacrifice go in vain.



We will fight terror and win! pic.twitter.com/mHfSzUwNH0 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 29, 2020

The incident took place at Eidgah in Y K Pora village in Qazigund. As per inputs, all three were travelling in a car when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at them around 8.20 pm on Thursday evening.

The trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Lashkar-e-Taiba targetting BJP workers and leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists in the valley, have since June, stepped up attacks on BJP workers and leaders, killing eight of them so far.

On June 9, Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has taken responsibility for the assassination of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in South Kashmir. Ajay Pandita was an elected Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora in Anantnag.

Following the killing of Pandita, the LeT terrorists had allegedly kidnapped one woman Sarpanch from Sopore area in north Kashmir and threatened her. They recorded a video in which Zahida agreed to resign from her post. It is being believed that the terrorist released Zahida thereafter.