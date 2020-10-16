Friday, October 16, 2020
Home Media 'You go after the person, kill the person and pick the flesh off her...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

‘You go after the person, kill the person and pick the flesh off her bones’: Shekhar Gupta does a Rajdeep Sardesai, calls journalists vultures

Chief of Editor's Guild and Editor-in-Chief of The Print, Shekhar Gupta, called journalists a 'different kind of vultures' during the 15th October episode of Cut The Clutter on the media outlet's YouTube channel.

OpIndia Staff
Shekhar Gupta Cut The Clutter Rukmini Callimachi
YouTube Screengrab
154

Chief of Editor’s Guild and Editor-in-Chief of The Print, Shekhar Gupta, called journalists a ‘different kind of vultures’ during the 15th October episode of Cut The Clutter on the media outlet’s YouTube channel. During the episode, he was discussing the controversy revolving around New York Times journalist Rukmini Callimachi.

Speaking of Rukmini Callimachi, Shekhar Gupta said, “She rose as an international star and you know what happens? When you rise as a star anywhere, a lot of people, particularly those who get left behind start sharpening their knives. And I can tell you something. There is no place more perilous for a successful professional than a newsroom. Because reporters have to compete all the time in a cut-throat manner.”

He continued, “And we are worse than vultures, most times. The vultures usually only eat up what somebody else killed or what died by itself naturally. And vultures usually perform a useful job by cleaning it up, by scavenging it for you. But we are different kinds of vultures. We are always waiting, I am not saying all of us, there are always exceptions, we are always waiting for some reporter, particularly a star reporter to get something wrong.”

“Even a little thing wrong. Then, if the person is down, then you go after the person and kill the person, then you clean up the person, pick the person’s flesh off her bones. So the newsroom is a very tough place,” said Shekhar Gupta. He called them vultures later in the show as well. It may be recalled that Rajdeep Sardesai has admitted in the past that journalists are like vultures.

At another point in the show, Shekhar Gupta expresses surprise that “civilised countries” have hoax laws and tells his audience, “Can you imagine if we had a hoax law in this country? I think a lot of people will be in jail.” The implication appears to be that India is not a civilised country and that is why India does not have hoax laws.

The Rukmini Callimachi Controversy

Rukmini Callimachi is one the dock for her podcast ‘Caliphate’ which sought to provide an insider perspective into the macabre word of the Islamic State. ‘Caliphate’ relied heavily on the account of one Abu Huzayfah al-Kanadi. He claimed to be an ISIS fighter and provided a vivid description of executions he had carried out.

The only problem was that he was arrested recently by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police under the hoax law of the country for allegedly lying about the crimes he allegedly committed in the Middle-East. The supposed ISIS fighter has been identified as on Sheroze Chaudhry with origins in Pakistan. On her part, Rukmini Callimachi claims that she has explained in an episode what she can and cannot confirm about his claims the conflicting strands in his story.

Despite her clarification, Rukmini Callimachi has come under intense criticism from those on the Left who appear to believe that her podcast fuels Islamophobia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShekhar Gupta
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
Media

4th notice served to Arnab Goswami by Maharashtra Assembly, asks him to appear within 10 minutes: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The coalition government in Maharashtra headed by Shiv Sena and their chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has been dogged in its hounding of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.
Read more

Bihar Election 2020: How LJP’s ‘bungalow’ and BJP rebels are complicating the political equations in Jamui district

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With the 243-member Bihar assembly election just two weeks away, the political drama in the state is in full swing.

The curious case of TRP scam: How did the witness go from naming India Today to naming Republic TV? Here is what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
The TRP scam has become a raging issue, specifically since Republic TV's name was dragged into the controversy after the research report by Hansa Research implicated India Today

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

Satire K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.

FIR filed against NDTV for spreading fake news about Tanishq store being ‘attacked by a mob’: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
FIR has been lodged against news channel NDTV for spreading fake news regarding a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham being attacked by a 'mob' post the outrage against the brand's ad.

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after allegedly spreading fake news in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
Media

CINTAA sets ground for tacit retreat? Passes resolution saying they are ‘free to add’ media channels other than Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
CINTAA's decision to include other media networks in their suit is now being viewed as an attempt to tacitly retreat from the war against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip sends defamation notice to Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, seeks Rs.200 Cr in compensation

OpIndia Staff -
Sandip Singh has asked Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to remove all content against him from all platforms and apologise within 15 days.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
Media

‘You go after the person, kill the person and pick the flesh off her bones’: Shekhar Gupta does a Rajdeep Sardesai, calls journalists vultures

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta discussed the controversy around Rukmini Callimachi on the 15th October episode of Cut The Clutter.
Read more
News Reports

Mathura district court admits plea seeking removal of Idgah Mosque built on Krishna Janmabhoomi land

OpIndia Staff -
The Mathura court will next hear the plea seeking the removal of the Idgah mosque built over Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi on November 18
Read more
World

Did US President Donald Trump just share a satire article believing to be real news? Maybe not.

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump shared a satirical report by popular right-wing satire website The Babylon Bee on censorship by Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Special court takes cognizance of complaint against Robert Vadra’s aide Sanjay Bhandari in PMLA case, asks ED to expedite his extradition from UK

OpIndia Staff -
The court issued summons to Sanjay Bhandari and others named in a case under section 44 and 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Old interview of Yogi Adityanath goes viral, watch him shut up condescending Prannoy Roy on casteism, Ram Mandir, Hindu identity and more

OpIndia Staff -
A 3-year-old interview of Yogi Adityanath by NDTV's Prannoy Roy and Shekhar Gupta is going viral on the social media.
Read more
Opinions

Admin expenses, dependency on local transfer and word clouds: An analysis of Foreign Funding to Indian NGOs with graphs and charts

Suren -
This short article provides a series of data points that will help break down the nature of foreign funded non-profits in India.
Read more
News Reports

CBI recovers clothes with blood-like stains from the house of Hathras rape accused, his family claims the stains to be of red paint

OpIndia Staff -
Family of Hathras case accused Luv Kush Sikarwar said that blood-like stain on clothes found by CBI is from red paint as his brother is a painter
Read more
News Reports

Hindu group sends legal notice against Bangladeshi teledrama alleging promotion of love jihad and adultery, promos of the show suspended

OpIndia Staff -
Legal notice served against upcoming Puja special teledrama Bijoya saying it promotes adultery and love jihad among Hindu women
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Here are the 5 states that would be monitored by high-level central teams

OpIndia Staff -
The central teams will help the states control the spread of the virus and manage the active cases.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,366FollowersFollow
18,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com