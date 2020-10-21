Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to policemen on Police Commemoration Day

Every year, Police Commemoration Day is celebrated on October 21 to pay homage to policemen, who sacrificed their lives for the nation

UP: CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to cops on Police Day
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at police parade (Photo Credits: ANI)
On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to brave policemen, whose contribution helped in neutralising notorious criminals in the State.

The Uttar Pradesh CM attended a parade rally on Wednesday to honour the police officials for their service to the nation. While speaking at the event, he emphasised, “Our government has a policy of zero tolerance towards criminals and their crimes. As a result, a total of 125 such dreaded criminals have been neutralised in police encounter between March 20 and October 5, 2020.” He also informed that a total of 2,607 such criminals were injured during such encounters.

In a tweet, Yogi Adityanath wrote, “Police Commemoration Day is an (event) to remember the contribution of those policemen who made the supreme sacrifice for maintaining the security and peace in the motherland.” He also expressed gratitude to all police personnel who were martyred in the line of duty.

All you need to know about Police Commemoration Day

Every year, Police Commemoration Day is celebrated on October 21 to pay homage to policemen, who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The history behind the remembrance event can be traced to October 21, 1959. On that day, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the hands of the aggressive Chinese PLA in Laddakh. At the same time, 10 policemen were also killed in action while 7 were put behind bars.

The bodies of the fallen police officers were handed by the Chinese regime, after a month’s time on November 28, 1959. Reportedly, a total of 34,844 policemen have made the supreme sacrifice since 1947. Two years ago in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of National Police Memorial in New Delhi. The memorial consists of a museum, wall of valour and a central black granite sculpture. It is located in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi and is spread across 6.12 acres.

