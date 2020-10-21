UP: CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to cops on Police Day

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to brave policemen, whose contribution helped in neutralising notorious criminals in the State.

The Uttar Pradesh CM attended a parade rally on Wednesday to honour the police officials for their service to the nation. While speaking at the event, he emphasised, “Our government has a policy of zero tolerance towards criminals and their crimes. As a result, a total of 125 such dreaded criminals have been neutralised in police encounter between March 20 and October 5, 2020.” He also informed that a total of 2,607 such criminals were injured during such encounters.

हमारी सरकार की अपराध और अपराधियों के प्रति ज़ीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति है। इसके परिणाम स्वरूप विभिन्न जनपदों में दुर्दांत अपराधियों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई के दौरान 20 मार्च 2017 से 5 अक्टूबर 2020 तक कुल 125 अपराधी मुठभेड़ में मारे गए और 2,607 घायल हुए: उ.प्र. के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ https://t.co/W2KADxzSq1 pic.twitter.com/6xt4ACbS9m — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 21, 2020

In a tweet, Yogi Adityanath wrote, “Police Commemoration Day is an (event) to remember the contribution of those policemen who made the supreme sacrifice for maintaining the security and peace in the motherland.” He also expressed gratitude to all police personnel who were martyred in the line of duty.

‘पुलिस स्मृति दिवस’ उन सभी पुलिसजनों को स्मरण करने का अवसर है जिन्होंने देश में सुरक्षा, शांति व सौहार्द की स्थापना हेतु मातृभूमि के लिए सर्वस्व बलिदान किया है।



कर्तव्य की वेदी पर अपने आपको न्योछावर करने वाले सभी पुलिसकर्मियों को मेरा नमन एवं कृतज्ञतापूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/o7iEohGsjA — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 21, 2020

All you need to know about Police Commemoration Day

Every year, Police Commemoration Day is celebrated on October 21 to pay homage to policemen, who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The history behind the remembrance event can be traced to October 21, 1959. On that day, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the hands of the aggressive Chinese PLA in Laddakh. At the same time, 10 policemen were also killed in action while 7 were put behind bars.

The bodies of the fallen police officers were handed by the Chinese regime, after a month’s time on November 28, 1959. Reportedly, a total of 34,844 policemen have made the supreme sacrifice since 1947. Two years ago in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of National Police Memorial in New Delhi. The memorial consists of a museum, wall of valour and a central black granite sculpture. It is located in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi and is spread across 6.12 acres.