Thursday, October 1, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-olds Danish and Rizwan rape minor girls in Azamgarh and Bulandshahr respectively, both arrested

In Azamgarh, one 20-year-old Danish is accused of raping an 8-year-old while in Bulandshahr, 20-year-old Rizwan is accused of raping 14-year-old girl.

Minors raped in Uttar Pradesh
Minors raped in Azamgarh and Bulandshehr. Police arrested Danish and Rizwan. (Image:The News Fact)
Close on the heels of horrifying rape and death case of 19-year-old Hathras girl, reports of minor girls being raped in Azamgarh and Bulandshahr have emerged. In Azamgarh, one 20-year-old Danish is accused of raping an 8-year-old while in Bulandshahr, 20-year-old Rizwan is accused of raping 14-year-old girl.

20-year old Danish raped 8-year-old raped on the pretext of bath in Azamgarh

As per the reports, the incident took place in Jiyanpur area. the victim’s mother said in her statement that the neighbor took the 8-year-old on the pretext of the bath. The police said that the accused took the girl’s clothes from her mother. When she returned from the neighbor’s house, she was bleeding and in pain. The girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police have arrested Danish.

20-year-old Rizwan raped a 14-year-old neighbour in Bulandshahr

According to the police report, a 14-year-old minor was allegedly raped by 20-year-old Rizwan, who lives in her neighbourhood on Tuesday night. The incident took place around 1 AM on 29th-30th September night. The family informed the police in the afternoon.

DSP Namrata Shrivastav and station in-charge Kapoor reached the location and initiated an investigation after filing a complaint on behalf of the victim’s family. The accused was arrested around 1 AM on 1st October, 2020.

