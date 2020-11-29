Sunday, November 29, 2020
‘Haven’t you seen how they cry, do ‘haye tauba’: Here is what Amit Shah said, responding to Owaisi’s comment about illegal Rohingyas

The government of India has maintained a tough stand against the infiltration. After the Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted by the Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah had vociferously responded to Muslim leaders and said that Rohingya Muslims pose a security threat and would not be allowed to settle in India.

Owaisi Shah
HM Amit Shah questions Owaisi intentions on evicting Rohingyas from India (Image: Hindu | DNA)
Home Minister Amit Shah is in Hyderabad for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election (GHMC) campaigning. While answering some questions, Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the allegations made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. HM Amit Shah said when he takes action or talk about sending Rohingyas and Bangladeshis back, leaders like Owaisi stand against him in Lok Sabha.

The journalist had asked Amit Shah to respond to Owaisi’s comment where he had asked what the government is doing about the situation if they say that thousands of illegal Rohingya Muslims have infiltrated and settled in India.

HM Shah said, “Bhai jab main karyawahi karta hun to yeh haye tauba karte hain parliament mein. Dekha nahi hai aapne? Kitni badi awaz mein rote hain. Ek baar likh kar mujhe de dein Bangladeshiyon aur Rohingyaon ko nikalna hai baad mein main karta hun zara. Likh kar de dene ke liye bol dijiye unko. Sirf chunav mein baat karne se nahi hota hai. Jab nikalne ke liye parliament mein behes hoti hai kaun inka paksh leta hai? Desh ki janta jaanti hai sabne live television par dekha hai.

Translated, it means:

“When I try to take action these people make rukus in the parliament. Haven’t you seen? How they cry? Ask them to give me in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted. Ask them to give in writing. Talking about this issue only during elections will not help. When there is a discussion over the issue in parliament who takes their side? The people of the country have seen on live television.”

What Asaduddin Owaisi had said about Rohingya Muslims, questioning Amit Shah

On November 23, Owaisi had said, “If there’re 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn’t this his job to see how are 30-40 thousand Rohingyas listed?”

He had challenged BJP that if the party is honest, they should give him 1,000 such names within a day.

Clearly, Amit Shah has responded to the statement by Owaisi who questioned the government over their actions while defending Rohingya muslims and their illegal settlements in India.

The infiltration of Rohingya Muslims in India and the Indian government’s stand 

It is important to remember here that India is not a party to the 1951 Convention on Refugees and neither the 1967 Protocol. Therefore, no international convention is binding on India. Even if we take into account the international conventions, the Rohingyas are clearly bypassing a safe haven in the form of Bangladesh to reach India for the purpose of gaining material benefits. Thus it makes them economic migrants when they enter India and not persecuted minorities. Furthermore, Rohingyas have been rejected by Thailand along with Malaysia and Indonesia, both of which are Islamic countries. Rohingyas have also massacred Hindus in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has continued to maintain a strong stance against Rohingyas. Not too long ago, it was reported that 1300 Rohingyas had fled to Bangladesh from India fearing deportation to Myanmar. Rohingyas have also been regularly apprehended by local law enforcement. Union Ministers have also said that they pose a security threat to the country.

In October last year, Seven Rohingya Muslims who were lodged in jail since 2012 for illegally entering India were sent to Myanmar border for deportation. The government has also decided to deport 23 more Rohingyas, who have been staying at various detention camps in Assam after they were caught staying illegally in the state. Thus, at a time when the government has made its stance on Rohingyas clear, that illegal immigrants posing a serious threat to the country are being normalised through football is indeed a cause for grave concern.

