In a shocking allegation, a woman has accused Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam of sexually exploiting her for 10 years and giving false promises of marriage.

In an explosive press conference on Saturday, the aggrieved woman accused Babar Azam of cheating and sexually abusing her. The woman also revealed how she had helped the Pakistan cricketer financially during his tough times.

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam “he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me”

The woman said that Babar Azam’s family and her family lived in the same locality and they were school friends. As per the woman, Babar had proposed her for marriage in 2010 and they eloped for a court wedding the following year.

“As time went along, my understanding with him deepened and we even had plans of getting married. But our families were against it. So, we decided for court marriage. In 2011, he helped me flee from my place, and promising me of court marriage, he used to keep me in rented places. I requested Babar to get married, but he kept delaying it,” the lady said in the press conference.

Babar Azam beat me up, made me pregnant, says victim

According to the victim, Babar Azam who was selected as the captain of Pakistan in 2012 U-19 World Cup, changed his mind and ditched her as he rose to fame.

The woman also revealed that Babar threatened to kill her when she decided to go to the police. She also alleged that Babar had physically assaulted her. The lady said that Babar Azam got her pregnant while promising marriage. “He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me,” the woman alleged.

Babar Azam was appointed as Pakistan’s all-format captain earlier this month. He is currently in New Zealand for the T20I and Test series against the Black Caps. The members of the Pakistan cricket team are serving their 14-day isolation period after some of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.