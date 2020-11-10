BJP headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat by-polls, leads in all 8 seats: Details of seats and vote-share

In Gujarat, 8 seats are in play in the by-polls and BJP is leading in all 8 seats. In Gujarat, the bye-elections were necessitated on eight seats after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Five of them later joined the BJP and are contesting the bypolls on the saffron party ticket.

According to the Election Commission website, BJP is leading in all 8 seats that are in play during the by-elections.

Source: ECI website

Interestingly, the vote share of BJP is over 50%. According to the ECI website at 1:20 PM, the voteshare of BJP in the 8 seats was almost 54%.

Source: ECI

According to the ECI website, BJP has so far got 53.71% votes and Congress has got 34.51% votes. NOTA, on the other hand, has got a 2.09% vote which is not considered terribly high in any election.

In 7 out of 8 seats, BJP has zoomed ahead decisively.

In Abdasa, the difference between the BJP and Congress votes is over 20,000 with BJP getting 46.04% of the votes.

Voteshare in Abdasa

In Dang, the difference is even more massive with BJP getting over 68% of the votes.

Voteshare in Dangs

In Dhari, BJP for over 48% of the votes.

Voteshare in Dhari

In Gadhada, BJP got 58.51% votes with Congress getting 54.48%.

Voteshare in Gadhada

In Kaprada, BJP got almost 60% of the votes with an over 20,000 vote difference from Congress.

Voteshare in Kaprada

In Karjan too, BJP managed to get over 51% of the votes.

Voteshare in Karjan

In Limbdi too, BJP zoomed ahead with a massive lead, bagging over 58% votes.

Voteshare in Limbdi

The only seat in which the margin is rather low is Morbi where the difference in votes is less them 1,000.

Chief Minister of Gujarat as made a statement saying, “BJP has not just won, but won with huge victory. For an example, margin in tribal populated Dang is unprecedented and never before. In Abdasa, even independent candidate is ahead of Congress. This verdict is trailer of upcoming Civic polls in Gujarat”.

He further said that, “BJP’s strength in the assembly will be 111 with today’s victory on all 8 seats”.