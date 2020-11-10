Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Home News Reports BJP headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat by-polls, leads in all 8 seats:...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat by-polls, leads in all 8 seats: Details of seats and vote-share

The only seat in which the margin is rather low is Morbi where the difference in votes is less them 1,000.

OpIndia Staff
BJP headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat by-polls, leads in all 8 seats: Details of seats and vote-share
PM Modi and CM Vijay Rupani
2

In Gujarat, 8 seats are in play in the by-polls and BJP is leading in all 8 seats. In Gujarat, the bye-elections were necessitated on eight seats after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Five of them later joined the BJP and are contesting the bypolls on the saffron party ticket.

According to the Election Commission website, BJP is leading in all 8 seats that are in play during the by-elections.

Source: ECI website

Interestingly, the vote share of BJP is over 50%. According to the ECI website at 1:20 PM, the voteshare of BJP in the 8 seats was almost 54%.

Source: ECI

According to the ECI website, BJP has so far got 53.71% votes and Congress has got 34.51% votes. NOTA, on the other hand, has got a 2.09% vote which is not considered terribly high in any election.

In 7 out of 8 seats, BJP has zoomed ahead decisively.

In Abdasa, the difference between the BJP and Congress votes is over 20,000 with BJP getting 46.04% of the votes.

Voteshare in Abdasa

In Dang, the difference is even more massive with BJP getting over 68% of the votes.

Voteshare in Dangs

In Dhari, BJP for over 48% of the votes.

Voteshare in Dhari

In Gadhada, BJP got 58.51% votes with Congress getting 54.48%.

Voteshare in Gadhada

In Kaprada, BJP got almost 60% of the votes with an over 20,000 vote difference from Congress.

Voteshare in Kaprada

In Karjan too, BJP managed to get over 51% of the votes.

Voteshare in Karjan

In Limbdi too, BJP zoomed ahead with a massive lead, bagging over 58% votes.

Voteshare in Limbdi

The only seat in which the margin is rather low is Morbi where the difference in votes is less them 1,000.

Chief Minister of Gujarat as made a statement saying, “BJP has not just won, but won with huge victory. For an example, margin in tribal populated Dang is unprecedented and never before. In Abdasa, even independent candidate is ahead of Congress. This verdict is trailer of upcoming Civic polls in Gujarat”.

He further said that, “BJP’s strength in the assembly will be 111 with today’s victory on all 8 seats”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat by-polls, leads in all 8 seats: Details of seats and vote-share

OpIndia Staff -
According to the Election Commission website, BJP is leading in all 8 seats that are in play during the by-elections.
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: BJP registers second victory in Manipur, leads by a huge vote share in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.

Mozambique: Islamist terrorists with links to ISIS burn village chanting Allahu Akbar, behead over 50 people

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses have testified that the terrorists had abducted several villagers, including women and children, to a football field and used it as an 'execution ground' to behead the victims.

As Shiv Sena calls Tejashwi Yadav ‘Joe Biden’ of Bihar, here is what the party mouthpiece has said about Bihari migrants over the years

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s newfound enthusiasm for Bihar elections is in sharp contrast to its attitude towards Bihari migrants.

‘Tanishq, you failed to understand the essence of Diwali’: Here is how netizens reacted to the dull, bizarre ad

Social Media Dibakar Dutta -
Social media users criticised the Tanishq ad for being 'preachy' while failing to capture the joy and excitement of Diwali.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Jitu Patwari imagines Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and invites Manmohan Singh as chief guest, gets mocked on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
The misadventures of Congress leader Jitu Patwari continue as he shared fake news yet again, this time about Joe Biden.
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
News Reports

Kapil Sibal’s son admits in court that the high TRP of Republic TV is accurate, while Maha govt alleges ‘scam’

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal's son Akhil Sibal, while arguing in Delhi HC against the Bollywood slandering, submitted that Republic TV and Times Now together represent over 70% of English visual media.
Read more
News Reports

Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Ashai stated that with Trump gone, 'good values' will be restored and journalists he doesn't like will soon be pleading for their lives.
Read more
News Reports

Taloja Jail, to which Mumbai Police hurriedly transferred Arnab Goswami, is a hub of terrorists and underworld criminals. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Taloja Jail, where Arnab Goswami is currently being kept under judicial custody, houses several Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

BJP headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat by-polls, leads in all 8 seats: Details of seats and vote-share

OpIndia Staff -
According to the Election Commission website, BJP is leading in all 8 seats that are in play during the by-elections.
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: BJP registers second victory in Manipur, leads by a huge vote share in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more
News Reports

10-member police team interrogates Arnab Goswami after CJM grants permission to grill him for 3 hours daily: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Raigad CJM had granted permission to the Mumbai police to interrogate Arnab Goswami for 3 hours daily in Taloja prison.
Read more
Politics

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar Elections: Early trends show NDA crossing the majority mark, 23 seats have leading candidate ahead by less than 500 votes

OpIndia Staff -
The NDA alliance is leading on 128 seats in the 243-assembly seats in Bihar which is well past the majority mark of 122.
Read more
News Reports

Witch-hunt continues: After Arnab being dragged and jailed, Mumbai Police arrests Republic TV’s Assistant VP

OpIndia Staff -
Ghanshyam Singh, Republic TV's AVP Distribution for the Western Region has been arrested by the Mumbai Police today morning.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab, ruled by Congress, becomes the eighth state to withdraw general consent from CBI: Read the notification

OpIndia Staff -
The notification for the withdrawal of consent to the CBI to conduct probe in the state was issued by Punjab on November 8
Read more
News Reports

Mozambique: Islamist terrorists with links to ISIS burn village chanting Allahu Akbar, behead over 50 people

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses have testified that the terrorists had abducted several villagers, including women and children, to a football field and used it as an 'execution ground' to behead the victims.
Read more
Crime

Husband of BJP leader shot dead just a day before Bihar Assembly Election result day: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, just a day before Bihar elections counting, the husband of the BJP leader was shot dead by unknown assailants
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt’s unique idea: Unnao district farmers exchange stubble for cow dung manure from Gaushalas

OpIndia Staff -
5000 quintals of stubble already procured in Unnao so far under "Parali Do, Khad Lo" initiative of the district administration.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
478,872FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com