In a major turn of events in the Bollywood drugs case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday raided actress Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash’s residence in Mumbai.

According to the reports, the NCB carried out raids at Karishma’s Versova residence and recovered 1.7 grams of charas and at least 2 bottles of CBD oil.

Speaking to the media after the raids, an NCB official said, “Prakash’s name cropped up during the questioning of one of the drug peddlers arrested by us in the case in which we are looking to bust drug networks around Bollywood. Based on the information, we raided her residence today. We found 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of CBD oil.”

Reportedly, Karishma was not present at her house while the raid was carried out. The office revealed that it happened in presence of her acquaintances. Karishma Prakash has been called in for questioning later today. However, her phone has been unreachable.

Meanwhile, according to the officer, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma has violated sections of the NDPS Act, however, ruled out Deepika Padukone’s involvement in the case.

Deepika Padukone summoned by NCB

It is pertinent to note that Karishma Prakash was summoned by the central investigative agency earlier after a series of WhatsApp conversations had gone viral where Deepika Padukone was found allegedly asking for hash (or hashish, drug made from the cannabis plant) from a certain person named ‘K’, who many believe is her manager, Karishma Prakash.

Reportedly, the conversations, believed to have happened in 2017, were a part of a group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’ for which Deepika Padukone was the admin. The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash.

During the interrogation, the NCB officials had confronted Deepika Padukone with the digital evidence gathered from Jaya Saha’s phone that showed the actor’s chats about procuring ‘maal’ for her.

Bollywood drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has unearthed a massive drug case in Bollywood. The names of many influential actors, producers, filmmakers have appeared in the drug link case leading a summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Earlier, the NCB had summoned Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to appear before them for questioning in connection with the drug case.

Addition to these, actor Rakul Preet Singh and celebrity fashion designer Simone Khambatta were also grilled by the NCB, that led to further disclosures in the drug racket in the film industry.