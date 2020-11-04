Joe Biden has issued a tweet on election night as votes are still being counted in key states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, states in which Donald Trump has a significant lead. His tweet makes it clear that a concession speech will not be coming from any candidate on Wednesday. “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place,” hinting towards his inclination to wait for all votes to be counted before any declaration is made with regards to the winner of US Presidential Elections 2020.

It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

US President Donald Trump has issued a tweet as well, however, Twitter has censored it stating, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” This is not the first time that Twitter has censored the US President. Earlier, his tweet was censored for vowing to enforce law and order in the wake of massive riots across the country.

The winner of the US Presidential Elections 2020 is unlikely to be known on Wednesday as officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania have made declared that they will not be announcing the results on election night. The three states have a combined 46 Electoral College votes and Donald Trump, at the time of writing this report, has a healthy lead in all three states.

There have been allegations of attempts to ‘steal the elections’ thrown by the Republicans and Democrats against each other. On election night, Donald Trump appeared to be alluding to the possibility of Democrats rigging the votes in key states through mail-in ballots. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has made it clear that both parties should wait for all the votes to be counted before a winner is declared. With the presidency on the line, the USA could head into a period of uncertainty amidst a very polarized climate.

Allegations of election interference by Big Tech will also become a huge issue as Twitter has chosen to censor the US President on election night. There was a senate hearing recently where Jack Dorsey was slammed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz for the obvious bias in how these platforms operate. In recent times, Big Tech such as Facebook, Google and Twitter have made it very clear that they have Democrat-leaning bias and they work towards unjustly silencing Republican voices on their platforms.