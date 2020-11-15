Sunday, November 15, 2020
Updated:

‘I concede NOTHING!’: Donald Trump makes it clear he is unlikely to offer a concession speech anytime soon, claims there is a ‘long way to go’

Donald Trump maintained that it was a 'rigged election'.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump
Image Credit: CNN
2

US President Donald Trump again on Sunday made it clear that he will not be delivering a concession speech anytime soon. He said that presumptive president-elect Joe Biden had only won in the eyes of the media and there is still a long way to go. Trump maintained that it was a ‘rigged election’.

In his unique style, Trump declared, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” Twitter dutifully reminded the world that the claim was disputed, just in case it was not clear to everyone else by now.

“I concede NOTHING!
-Donald Trump

Minutes earlier, he thundered, “RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!”

Donald Trump still believes he can win

The declaration by Donald Trump came a day after hundreds and thousands of his supporters marched in Washington DC. A lot of violence was reported at the Million MAGA March, predominantly from left-wing thugs who attacked peaceful Trump supporters for exercising their right to peaceful protest.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed in states where Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden alleging election malpractice. The election process is not over yet in the USA although the media has crowned Joe Biden the president already. Although it is extremely unlikely that Trump will still be the US president at the end of it all, as Constitutional legal analyst Jonathan Turley pointed out, his chances are still not dead yet.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

