Home Minister Amit Shah is in West Bengal for a two-day tour, a first for the state before it goes to polls in 6 months. Speaking to AajTak, the Home Minister stated that the euphoria in the crowd, which appeared in large numbers to greet him when he landed in Bengal, hypothesised the change in the environment and the temperamental shift in the people of Bengal. He said that this time he sensed massive public anger against Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

People of Bengal want change

The environmental change indicates that more than the political parties, the people of Bengal are excited about the 2021 elections as they are keen to see how, this time, BJP makes way for itself after defeating the incumbent TMC government in the upcoming Legislative Assembly.

There is a ray of hope that Modi govt would improve the worsening conditions of West Bengal

The way people are coming out on the roads in huge number clearly marks the surging rage against the Mamata Banerjee led government in West Bengal. Along with this, they also see a ray of hope that the Modi government would improve the worsening conditions of the state under the current leadership.

At least 100 BJP karyakartas have fallen prey to Mamata’s animosity: Amit Shah

Talking about the political violence in the state of Bengal, Amit Shah said that it would not be appropriate for a Home Minister to comment but as a BJP leader he can say that since the time BJP has gained footholds in the state, the TMC goons have not left a single opportunity to unleash utmost atrocities on the BJP karyakartas in the state. More than 100 BJP workers have fallen prey to Mamata Banerjee’s animosity. Amongst these, in at least 75 cases, no arrests have ever been made.

Political murders in WB are biggest example of Mamata Banerjee’s failure: Amit Shah

Amit Shah furthered that when he met the family of a deceased BJP worker he learnt that the post-mortem of the deceased was not yet conducted. Now, it will be done on November 5. “I have never seen such a law and order collapse in any other state as its here”, remarked the HM calling it the biggest example of Mamata Banerjee’s autocracy and her failure as the ruling government of the state.

Situation in WB cannot be likened to that in Uttar Pradesh

Answering to Mamata Banerjee’s accusations that BJP always tries to malign West Bengal, but remains mute on the deteriorating law and order situation in its own ruled state of Uttar Pradesh. The HM explained that whenever such situations need to be analysed it ought to be comparative. One needs to understand and compare today’s situation with the past situation to know where the State stands. Speaking of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah said that under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, UP has seen a major improvement in law and order as compared to the past, which he opined is in stark contrast to the situation in West Bengal. With Mamata Banerjee at the helm of affairs, West Bengal’s condition has only worsened.

Cattle trafficking being executed at the behest of state authorities

“Be it the law and order situation in West Bengal or industrialisation or employment. Be it the persistent issue of cow smuggling through the porous riverine borders in West Bengal or the issue of illegal infiltration, Bengal has been witnessing a complete downfall.

The AajTak anchor here questions that since the border security is the responsibility of the central government, the state government should not be held accountable for the increase of cattle smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border. Aanwering to her question, Amit Shah explains why the role of state administration is important. He says that the Indo-Bangla border is a very difficult border due to the presence of many rivers, creeks, low and high mountains, tough tarrains and dense jungles. In such a situation, until the district magistrate and the district SP does not cooperate, it become difficult for the BSF to single-handedly control the illegal activities in the border area as their means and powers are limited.

The HM opined that cattle traffickers work as a big nexus along the international borders. There is an international conspiracy in force and BSF does not have the powers to act against this force. It’s only the state unit which can curb this racket. In fact, so many times BSF personnel have issued warnings, but the state unit have turned a deaf ear, said Amit Shah, furthering that this, however, does not surprise him knowing that they are working at the behest of WB government. “Inko upar se sangrakshan prapt hain” (they are protected from above), said Amit Shah.

Mamata indulging in a balancing act: Home Minister Amit Shah

Responding to allegations that BJP is misusing central forces to target TMC in Bengal, Amit Shah called it Mamata Banerjee’s balancing act. He said that the entire state of Bengal, the media, everyone around are aware how BJP workers are being targetted in the state. They are the ones who are paying the price for Mamata’s rage against BJP. Even Mamata Banerjee knows this. Now, she is trying to balance the situation by putting such baseless allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party. “I would urge Mamata didi to cite atleast one example to justify these frivilous accusations”, said Amit Shah.

The interviewer here questions Shah about the rise in the demand of President’s Rule in Bengal by the Governor who recently met Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi before going on a month-long tour to Darjeeling, Amit Shah refused to comment saying it would be inappropriate to talk about, close-door discussions on Public forum.

BJP winning Bengal with 2/3rd majority claims Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah furthered that he could sense massive public anger against Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. Hitting out at Banerjee and her government for denying the people of Bengal access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes, Shah predicted a two-third majority for the BJP in state elections scheduled for next year. “Mamata didi isko rok nahi sakti” (Mamata cannot stop this), said the Union Home Minister, insinuating that Mamata Banerjee’s doom was near.

Last year in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP had made history in Bengal. Despite Mamata Banerjee and her goons trying everything possible to stop BJP making inroads in Bengal, BJP had won 18 seats, touching an impressive double figure in Bengal for the first time.

This time too, BJP appears as the biggest threat to Mamata Banerjee’s incumbent government as it is quite likely to give a tough fight to the Trinamool Congress party in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in 2021.

