Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit the film industry to serve Allah, has urged her fans to remove her pictures from the fan pages.

Wasim took to Instagram to urge her fans who operate various fan pages in her name to remove her pictures. She also asked them to ask other fan pages to remove her pictures. “I am trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation-(like a lot!!)” she posted.

Zaira herself has removed all her personal pictures from her social media account. She had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her ‘Iman’.

Wasim quit Bollywood in June 2019 claiming it took her away from Islam.