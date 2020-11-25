Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home Entertainment Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

Zaira Wasim quit Bollywood in June 2019 claiming it took her away from Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Zaira Wasim asks fan pages to remove her pics
4

Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit the film industry to serve Allah, has urged her fans to remove her pictures from the fan pages.

Wasim took to Instagram to urge her fans who operate various fan pages in her name to remove her pictures. She also asked them to ask other fan pages to remove her pictures. “I am trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation-(like a lot!!)” she posted.

Zaira herself has removed all her personal pictures from her social media account. She had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her ‘Iman’.

Wasim quit Bollywood in June 2019 claiming it took her away from Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termszaira wasim, zaira wasim quit bollywood, zaira wasim allah
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.
Read more
News Reports

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam
Read more

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.

BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In the audiotape, when Paswan said he cannot vote against the party, Lalu asked him to be absent from the assembly on Election Day.

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.

Wayanad: Bride lands for wedding in a helicopter, people gather thinking Rahul Gandhi has come

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The bride, Mariya Luke from Idukki, had made a grand entry for her wedding at a church in Wayanad.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.
Read more
Social Media

PM Modi tops Twitter engagement in October, Sonu Sood emerges top among Bollywood entertainers: Report

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi topped the charts for October 2020 in terms of Twitter engagements while Rahul Gandhi came a distant second.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik, who threatened to break Kangana’s mouth, went from being an autorickshaw driver to multimillionaire

OpIndia Staff -
MLA Pratap Sarnaik used to eke out a living by driving an auto rickshaw in Mumbai in 1980s, as per a report in Indian Express.
Read more
News Reports

28 foreign companies set to make investments worth over 9000 crores in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Out of these companies, 28 foreign companies have signed agreements for investments worth Rs 9357 crores with the Yogi government. 29 domestic companies have made agreements worth Rs 37,441 crore.
Read more
News Reports

All landline phones to be given STD facility as govt mandates adding 0 before mobile phone numbers while dialling from landline phones

OpIndia Staff -
To ensure that he transition to the new system is smooth, all the landline subscribers will get the STD dialling facility
Read more
News Reports

‘Mark of religious oppression, caste superiority’: Newly elected MP in New Zealand, Gaurav Sharma, targeted for taking oath in Sanskrit

OpIndia Staff -
A journalist in New Zealand targeted newly elected New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma for for taking his oath in Sanskrit.
Read more
News Reports

Umar Khalid used cover of ‘atheism’ and exploited Sharjeel Imam’s ‘religious fanaticism’ to push violent brand of political Islam: Delhi Riots charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
The supplementary charge sheet describes Sharjeel Imam as 'detonator', while Umar Khalid described as 'veteran of sedition'
Read more
News Reports

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
Politics

BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

OpIndia Staff -
In the audiotape, when Paswan said he cannot vote against the party, Lalu asked him to be absent from the assembly on Election Day.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,691FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com