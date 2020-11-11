Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the celebrations over win in Bihar assembly elections organised at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Towards the end of his speech, he made significant comments on the ongoing attack on BJP workers and leaders in West Bengal.

He said that those who are unable to compete with BJP in democratic ways, those who are finding it difficult to challenge BJP democratically, such people have adopted the tactic of killing BJP workers. “In some parts of the country, they think that by killing the BJP workers they will succeed in their plans. I try to explain them with request, I do not need to threaten them, that will be done by the people”, the PM said, inviting cheers and applauds from the crowd present.

“Elections come and go, wins and losses keep happening, sometimes this party rules sometimes that party rules, but this game of murders can not go on in a democracy”, Narendra Modi said. Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, the PM added, without naming any state or party.

Modi said that his party is devoted to democracy, and the party is committed fulfil the trust that the public has put upon the party.

Although Narendra Modi made the comments of murders of BJP workers without mentioning any details, it was clear that he was referring to West Bengal, where hundreds of BJP workers have been killed in the state, and BJP alleges that those murders have been done by TMC workers.

Modi’s comment came just a week after home minister Amit Shah had referred to the political murders in West Bengal during his visit to the state. During a rally in the state, Amit Shah had stated that violence and political killings had become the hallmark of the Mamata regime.

Saying that West Bengal tops the chart in political killings, Shah had asked CM Mamata Banerjee to release a white paper on political killings in the state. He also said that the state government has not sent the statistics of crime to the National Crime Record Bureau.

There have been several incident of murders of BJP leaders in the state. Last month, lawyer and BJP councillor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants near Titagarh police station in Brackpore area. A week after that, one BJP worker hailing from Ranaghat in TMC ruled West Bengal’s Nadia district was brutally shot dead.

Other than shootings, bodies of BJP workers found hanging from trees in rural areas also happen regularly. BJP leaders have alleged that TMC goons are behind all these murders.