Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Home News Reports “Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists killed in West Bengal

PM Modi said that those who are unable to compete with BJP in democratic ways, those who are finding it difficult to challenge BJP democratically, such people have adopted the tactic of killing BJP workers

OpIndia Staff
PM Narendra Modi addressing Bihar election victory celebrations in Delhi
156

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the celebrations over win in Bihar assembly elections organised at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Towards the end of his speech, he made significant comments on the ongoing attack on BJP workers and leaders in West Bengal.

He said that those who are unable to compete with BJP in democratic ways, those who are finding it difficult to challenge BJP democratically, such people have adopted the tactic of killing BJP workers. “In some parts of the country, they think that by killing the BJP workers they will succeed in their plans. I try to explain them with request, I do not need to threaten them, that will be done by the people”, the PM said, inviting cheers and applauds from the crowd present.

“Elections come and go, wins and losses keep happening, sometimes this party rules sometimes that party rules, but this game of murders can not go on in a democracy”, Narendra Modi said. Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, the PM added, without naming any state or party.

Modi said that his party is devoted to democracy, and the party is committed fulfil the trust that the public has put upon the party.

Although Narendra Modi made the comments of murders of BJP workers without mentioning any details, it was clear that he was referring to West Bengal, where hundreds of BJP workers have been killed in the state, and BJP alleges that those murders have been done by TMC workers.

Modi’s comment came just a week after home minister Amit Shah had referred to the political murders in West Bengal during his visit to the state. During a rally in the state, Amit Shah had stated that violence and political killings had become the hallmark of the Mamata regime.

Saying that West Bengal tops the chart in political killings, Shah had asked CM Mamata Banerjee to release a white paper on political killings in the state. He also said that the state government has not sent the statistics of crime to the National Crime Record Bureau.

There have been several incident of murders of BJP leaders in the state. Last month, lawyer and BJP councillor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants near Titagarh police station in Brackpore area. A week after that, one BJP worker hailing from Ranaghat in TMC ruled West Bengal’s Nadia district was brutally shot dead.

Other than shootings, bodies of BJP workers found hanging from trees in rural areas also happen regularly. BJP leaders have alleged that TMC goons are behind all these murders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists...

OpIndia Staff -
Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, PM Modi, without naming any state or party.
Read more
News Reports

After Shiv Sena lost deposits on all the seats it fought in Bihar, party mouthpiece Saamana says credit must be given to it if...

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena said that due to the split in NDA in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar will become CM despite JD(U) winning lesser seats then BJP
Read more

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

Politics Editorial Desk -
Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.

From UP to Bihar, Congress has become a burden on its allies

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The disastrous results in assembly elections and bypolls is not the only concern with Congress which is also struggling to have an inspiring leadership.

Pakistani politician wants Joe Biden to help Kashmiri people, only he thinks Biden is former President George Bush

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani politician cannot differentiate between Democrat Biden and Republican Bush, but begs for help anyway.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Politics

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Muslim man voted for Tejashwi, his wife voted for Modi: Viral video shows how women voted in record number to ensure NDA victory in...

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim woman said that she wanted Modi to win in Bihar because he was a nice person and he had done good work for people.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens indulge in meme-fest mocking Shiv Sena and Congress after SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police at the behest of Maharashtra government in connection with a closed case
Read more
News Reports

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists...

OpIndia Staff -
Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, PM Modi, without naming any state or party.
Read more
News Reports

A large number of people gather outside Taloja Jail to welcome Arnab Goswami, light diyas on the street

OpIndia Staff -
To control the crowd in front of Taloja Jail, police had to deploy extra forces, so that the traffic movement on the road is not disrupted.
Read more
News Reports

“MGB would have lost regardless of AIMIM candidates”: Asaduddin Owaisi punctures Congress’ “vote katua” allegations

OpIndia Staff -
On the seats whered AIMIM contested and NDA won, the margin of victory is more than AIMIN votes, which shows they didn't effect MGB
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Government bans Chhath Puja in public places including riverbanks and temples

OpIndia Staff -
The people have been asked to perform Chhath rituals at homes and rooftops following social distancing norms.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-Beijing administration in Hong Kong disqualifies four pro-democracy legislators, other lawmakers threaten to resign

OpIndia Staff -
National People’s Congress Standing Committee passed a resolution to disqualify those legislators who support independence of Hong Kong
Read more
News Reports

Anti-India sentiment is the ‘Churan’ that sells the most in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party leader admits on TV

OpIndia Staff -
Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the anti-India sentiment is the 'Churan' that sells the most in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

After Shiv Sena lost deposits on all the seats it fought in Bihar, party mouthpiece Saamana says credit must be given to it if...

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena said that due to the split in NDA in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar will become CM despite JD(U) winning lesser seats then BJP
Read more
Politics

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

Editorial Desk -
Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
480,120FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com