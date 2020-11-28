Saturday, November 28, 2020
Hindu girl approaches MP govt after Salman married her pretending to be Umesh, then tortured her, forcing her to convert

She had informed the then Congress government of how this Muslim youth's family had been threatening her and forcing her to take up Islam, but Kamal Nath's government paid no heed to her appeal. Now, she has once again reached out to the BJP state government seeking justice.

A Hindu girl has knocked the doors of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh after she became the latest prey to the menace of Grooming Jihad. The victim has reportedly approached the State Home Minister Narottam Mishra to complain against a Muslim youth named Salman who concealed his identity to befriend and lure her into marrying him and for the past year has been threatening her to covert to Islam.

The victim had reportedly approached the past Congress Government also but did not receive any help.

Following the complaint, Mishra has ordered the Bhopal DIG to investigate the matter seriously and ensure that the victim gets justice.

Speaking to the media, the victim revealed that Salman, a resident of GehunKheda in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, had introduced himself as Umesh a year ago. He entrapped the victim into a relationship. The two married each other in a temple following all Hindu rituals and customs.

The victim said that after a few days of marriage it was revealed that her husband’s name is not Umesh, but Salman. She has said that Salman has not only been torturing her for the last several weeks to convert to Islam but has also tried to kill their child. Home Minister Narottam Mishra has called for strict action against the culprit.

Victim had approached the past Congress govt but did not receive help

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister revealed that the victim had also approached the past Congress government under Kamal Nath’s regime and sought justice. She had informed the then Congress government of how this Muslim youth’s family had been threatening her and forcing her to take up Islam, but Kamal Nath’s government paid no heed to her appeal. Now, she has once again reached out to the BJP state government seeking justice.

Madhya Pradesh government to also bring law against Love Jihad (Grooming Jihad)

It is pertinent to note here that like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Chouhan is also in no mood to spare the perpetrators who indulge in forceful religious conversion through fraudulent means under pretext of love. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier said that the government is preparing to introduce Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly which would provide for 5 years of rigorous imprisonment to the perpetrators who coerce vulnerable girls to convert their religion, either by allurements, force or fraudulent means.

