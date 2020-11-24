Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home Media HuffPost India shuts shop days after public notice asking for lowering down FDI in...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

HuffPost India shuts shop days after public notice asking for lowering down FDI in digital media

The decision comes days after BuzzFeed acquired HuffPost from the latter's parent company Verizon. It is not clear whether the decision of HuffPost India to shut shop is related to the merger.

OpIndia Staff
HuffPost India shuts shop
Image Source: Logo Designer.co
6

HuffPost India is shutting down its operations from the 24th of November. An announcement on its website reads, “As of November 24 HuffPost India will no longer be publishing content. For more great global content, please visit HuffPost.com. We thank you for your support and readership.”

HuffPost India website

“I have vivid memories of growing HuffPost into a major news outlet in its early years, but BuzzFeed is making this acquisition because we believe in the future of HuffPost and the potential it has to continue to define the media landscape for years to come,” BuzzFeed Chief Executive Officer Jonah Peretti said in a statement. Peretti was one of the co-founders of HuffPost 15 years ago. As part of the deal, Verizon also acquired a minority stake in Buzzfeed.

The decision comes days after BuzzFeed acquired HuffPost from the latter’s parent company Verizon. It is not clear whether the decision of HuffPost India to shut shop is related to the merger. According to new rules set by the Union Government, FDI in digital news is capped at 26%. The move is intended to limit “foreign influence and interference in India’s domestic affairs, check Chinese and other overseas funding in news sites” and “create a level-playing field for all media”.

It is pertinent to note that on the 16th of November, the Government had asked news aggregators and digital media to submit information regarding their compliance status with regards to foreign investment within one month. Entities which exceeded the 26% would have to seek approval from the Ministry of I&B to bring down the foreign investment to 26% by the 15th of October, 2021. The new rules also mandate that any entity that seeks to bring new foreign investment must seek prior information from the Union Government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHuffPost India shuts down
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India
Read more
World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

HuffPost India shuts shop days after public notice asking for lowering down FDI in digital media

OpIndia Staff -
HuffPost India is shutting down its operations from the 24th of November, an announcement on its website read.
Read more
News Reports

A couple tries to self-immolate outside Odisha assembly, alleges police inaction in their child’s murder case as suspect belongs to ruling BJD

OpIndia Staff -
The couple alleged that neither the police nor the administration helped them as the suspect was close to the the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Arun Sahu. A case was registered by the police but no arrest was made.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya pays tribute to martyrs of the statehood movement, despite opposition from TRS govt

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by Tejasvi Surya, BJP supporters could be seen throwing open the gates and marching into the Osmania University premises to pay respect to the martyrs of the Telangana statehood movement.
Read more
Government and Policy

India bans 43 more mobile apps, including one by Chinese Alibaba, totalling 220 so far since June: List of the 43 apps

OpIndia Staff -
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an order to ban access to 43 mobile apps under Section 69A of IT Act
Read more
Entertainment

Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli, asks them to appear before Mumbai Police on Jan 8

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, accusing them of trying to create hatred and communal tension through their posts on social media.
Read more
News Reports

London Mayor Sadiq Khan demands COVID-19 vaccine be given first to black, Asian, and minority groups

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to BBC Radio London, Khan said that the minorities were the most vulnerable to the virus and should get the vaccine first.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Was humiliated and targeted’: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj called out for toxic work environment and workplace harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of mistreatment of 'women-of-colour' at the sets of the 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' have now surfaced on social media.
Read more
Opinions

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India
Read more
World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,362FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com