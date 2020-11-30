Jyotsna Jose, who was brutally assaulted by a Communist Party of India (Marxist) goon 2 years ago, has been offered a BJP ticket to contest from Balussery Panchayat in the upcoming local body elections.

According to National General Secretary of BJP BL Santosh, Jyotsna Jose is contesting from Balussery Panchayat as a BJP candidate to end the ‘brutal, inhuman communist regime’ in Kerala.

She is Smt Jyotsna Jose . Kicked by a CPM Goon on stomach when she was pregnant . Lost her 4 1/2 months baby . Today she is a @BJP4Keralam candidate from Balussery Panchayath determined to end brutal , inhuman communist regime. pic.twitter.com/MAXMbIlMRc — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) November 29, 2020

Kerala woman had to abort child after being kicked by a CPI (M) goon

In February 2018, Jyotsna Jose was attacked by a CPI (M) leader named Thamby, leading to the loss of her child. She was 4.5 months pregnant at that time but had to undergo a forced termination of pregnancy after Thamby kicked her on the stomach. It was later reported that the Kodenchery police had arrested 7 people, including neighbours of the woman, in connection to the incident. Jyotsna had earlier complained of police inaction in the case. “I called the police but they said they don’t have a vehicle to come”, she was heard as saying.

The goons had come to assault her husband over a land dispute. They barged into the house and assaulted the family, including their 5-year-old son. The incident took place at night when one Saithalavi, the mediator in the land dispute, led the mob of 8 people into the house. Reportedly, the woman was tied up by the mother of one of the accused. She narrated that two men had attacked her and it was Thamby who kicked her on the stomach. When she was rushed to the hospital, the doctors informed that there was a blood clot on her placenta, leading to the loss of the child.

Screengrab of the article in India Today

Jyotsna’s husband had stated, “I have registered complaints in two stations with their names. The police had arrested only one culprit. Those men threatened me in public that they will kill me. Now, CPM leaders are asking me to exclude Thamby from my complaint and they will arrange the arrest of others. But I am firm on my decision, I will go forward till I get justice.”

Kerala local body elections

The local body elections in Kerala are scheduled to take place in three phases, on December 8, 10 and 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 16.