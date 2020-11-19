In a shocking incident, a neighbour of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reportedly committed suicide in Baramati and has named NCP leaders in the suicide note as the reason for his death, as per a report by Aajtak.

According to the reports, a Baramati based businessman named Pritam Shah committed suicide due to harassment by some NCP leaders over interest money. Baramati police inspector Namdev Shinde said that the son of the businessman Pritam Shah has lodged a complaint against some NCP leaders who have been harassing his father.

This incident has now caused a huge row in the Baramati city. Reportedly, the accused had lent money to Pritam Shah at the high-interest rate of 30%. Pritam Shah had already repaid the loan, however, the NCP leaders wanted to extract more money from Shah and were allegedly harassing him for it. Reports say that the accused wanted to get a bungalow in their name.

According to the complaint filed by Pritam Shah’s son Prateek Shah, NCP leaders Jaisingh Ashok Deshmukh, Kunal Chandrakant Kale, Sanjay Kondiba Kate, Vikas Nagnath Dhanke, Praveen Dattatreya Galinde, Hanumant Sarjerao Gawli, Sunny alias Sunil Avale, Sanghar Gawale, Mangesh Amas have been named as accused.

One of the accused is also the former chairman of Baramati Bazar Samiti and others were active members of the NCP. Among the accused persons is a current corporator of Baramati municipality, and the director of Baramati Cooperative Bank.

The Baramati police have now registered a case against nine people, including the current NCP municipal leaders of the city, on charges of abetting a businessman to suicide through harassment. Six of the accused have been arrested while three of them have been absconding.