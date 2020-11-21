Saturday, November 21, 2020
Home News Reports Man shot dead at a birthday party at Samajwadi Party MLC’s house in Lucknow,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Man shot dead at a birthday party at Samajwadi Party MLC’s house in Lucknow, 4 people including MLC’s brother arrested

Five friends had organised a birthday party at the flat belonging to Samajwadi Party MLC from Shahjahanpur Amit Yadav in La Place Apartments at Hazratganj

OpIndia Staff
Man shot dead at SP MLC's flat
The incident happened during a birthday party (Images: Bhaskar and Amar Ujala respectively)
6

A man was reportedly shot dead at the flat of Samajwadi Party MLC from Shahjahanpur Amit Yadav last night. The incident took place during a birthday party that was going in the flat late in the night. According to reports, five friends had organised a birthday party at the flat belonging to Yadav in La Place Apartments at Hazratganj, Lucknow.

Gunshot hit the victim in the face

A man named Rakesh was shot dead during the party. Some reports claim that a person named Vinay who was present in the party was testing his gun when the shot was firs by mistake and hit Rakesh. Some other reports say that there was a tussle between few people present there including the victim and the victim was hit when he was trying to snatch the pistol. The victim was rushed to KGMU hospital where he died during treatment. His body has been sent for postmortem. All the persons were under heavy influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Police found 20 cans of beer at the flat.

Vinay told two versions of the story

Police received the information about the incident around 2 AM in the night. The people present in the party have been identified as Vinay Yadav, Gyanendra Kumar, Aftab Alam and Pankaj Singh apart from the victim. According to police, all five people reached at the flat around 8 pm yesterday. Pankaj Singh, who is the brother of the MLC, has been living in the house for five years. Vinay had called at 100 and 112 numbers in the night informing that Rakesh was accidently hit by a bullet while he was showing the pistol to someone else. He again dialled 112 later and said that the shot was fired by him by mistake. He told that Rakesh was taken to the trauma centre.

Pistol belonged to Pankaj Singh

Police have arrested all four people. During initial interrogation, police were told that the pistol was brought by the victim himself who then handed it over to Vinay. The shot was fired by mistake when he was testing it. On further interrogation, the police found that the pistol belonged to Pankaj Singh and it was already kept at the flat. He also had two magazines. Under the influence of alcohol Pankaj Singh brought the pistol from other room and Rakesh started to examine it. Vinay asked Rakesh to give him the pistol and in the ensuing tussle a shot was fired by mistake that hit Rakesh.

Statement of the MLC

Samajwadi Party MLC Amit Yadav said that Pankaj Singh used to live in the flat and that the incident took place during a birthday party yesterday. He said that he did not have further information as he was at his house in Shahjahanpur. DCP Central Somen Verma informed that a magazine and two cartridges have been recovered and the investigation was underway. Victim’s family have been informed about the incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

SP friendly ‘journalist’ blames citizens for rising in COVID cases in Delhi, after hailing Arvind Kejriwal for controlling the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Rohini Singh on Friday, attempted to shield the Arvind Kejriwal-led government from any criticism for mishandling the coronavirus crisis
Read more
Social Media

Facebook a threat to democracy? Oversight Board that regulates content and heavily linked to George Soros, has a Muslim Brotherhood figure: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A member of the Facebook Oversight Board is a Muslim Brotherhood figure, a terrorist outfit banned in multiple countries.
Read more

Outrage as Indian Consulate in Canada promotes JLF Toronto involving William Dalrymple, under fire for de-platforming of book on Delhi Riots, and abusive Devdutt...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abusive ‘historian’ Devdutt Pattanaik and left-historian William Dalrymple invited by Indian Consulate in Canada for Litfest

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.

Hundreds of fishermen contract mysterious skin disease in Senegal, suffer from lesions on the face, extremities and skin rash

World OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of fishermen in Senegal, a small country in West Africa, have contracted a mysterious skin disease recently

Uttarakhand govt decides to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriage, withdraws order following criticism: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Social welfare dept of Uttarakhand govt had passed a controversial order to promote interfaith and intercaste marriages in the state

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more
World

London mosque attacker begs for jail time so he can memorize Quran from ‘start to finish’, media had termed attack a product of ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Daniel Horton asked the court to send him jail rather than a psychiatric hospital so he could memorise the Quran
Read more
World

Arabs like to hunt Bustards of Pakistan because it is a sport and its meat is regarded as an aphrodisiac: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan government considers hunting of Bustards by Arab elites as "cornerstone" of its relationship with the middle-eastern Arab regimes
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Man shot dead at a birthday party at Samajwadi Party MLC’s house in Lucknow, 4 people including MLC’s brother arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Others present in the party say that the shot was fired accidentally when they were in a flat belonging to Samajwadi Party MLC
Read more
World

Ethiopia accuses WHO chief Tedros of trying to procure arms for Tigray rebels and providing diplomatic support to them: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been accused of supporting Tigray rebels TPLF in Ethiopia.
Read more
News Reports

The manufacturer of the radio carried by JeM terrorists killed in Nagrota encounter is operated from Pakistani military bases- Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Digital Mobile Radio carried by the terrorists is manufactured by Pakistan based Micro Electronics International Pvt Ltd
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood Drug Racket: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband detained by NCB for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
The residence of comedian Bharti Singh was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.
Read more
Media

SP friendly ‘journalist’ blames citizens for rising in COVID cases in Delhi, after hailing Arvind Kejriwal for controlling the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Rohini Singh on Friday, attempted to shield the Arvind Kejriwal-led government from any criticism for mishandling the coronavirus crisis
Read more
Social Media

Facebook a threat to democracy? Oversight Board that regulates content and heavily linked to George Soros, has a Muslim Brotherhood figure: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A member of the Facebook Oversight Board is a Muslim Brotherhood figure, a terrorist outfit banned in multiple countries.
Read more
Politics

‘One day Karachi will be a part of India’: Devendra Fadnavis chimes in after Shiv Sena bullies Karachi Sweets owner

OpIndia Staff -
The former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pitched for the idea of an Akhand Bharat after the Karachi Sweets row
Read more
News Reports

Outrage as Indian Consulate in Canada promotes JLF Toronto involving William Dalrymple, under fire for de-platforming of book on Delhi Riots, and abusive Devdutt...

OpIndia Staff -
Abusive ‘historian’ Devdutt Pattanaik and left-historian William Dalrymple invited by Indian Consulate in Canada for Litfest
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru merchant pledges Rs. 700 cr for Chottanikkara Temple renovation, including building a super speciality hospital and more: Read details

Dibakar Dutta -
Gold merchant from Bengaluru has offered to donate a whopping ₹700 crores to the famous Chottanikkara temple in Kochi in Kerala
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
486,699FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com