A Hawala ring worth Rs1000 crore reportedly being run by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has been traced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). According to Times Now, the Chinese agents were receiving assistance from deep-rooted Pakistani spy ring to establish their networks in India.

Earlier in 2018, Delhi police had arrested a person named Luo Sang, aka Charlie Peng, who was suspected to be an agent of Chinese intelligence, the Ministry of State Security (MSS), on the charges of espionage.

Chinese agent Luo Sang had faked Indian identity

In the major crackdown on the Hawala racket operating in Delhi-NCR, it was revealed that that Sang had created fake Indian identity of Charlie Peng through forged Aadhaar cards and travel documents. According to the report, he was first sent to Nepal where he received training in money exchange, hawala operations and accounts after which he came to India. Sang was reportedly collecting information on whereabouts of important Tibetan refugees and people close to Dalai Lama in India.

Sang had married an Indian woman in Manipur

In September 2018, when Sang was arrested by a Special Cell of Delhi police on allegations of running a spy network in India, forged Indian passport was recovered from his possession that he had procured from Manipur. Sang revealed during interrogation that he had entered India in 2013 and settled in Manipur. He told that he married an Indian woman in Manipur and the couple had rented an accommodation where they lived a few years before moving to Delhi.

It was revealed during the investigation that Sang had created over 40 bank accounts linked to multiple shell companies. The hawala operations were linked to transactions of more than Rs 1000 crore. China-Pakistan nexus has been a serious concern for India. This year in June, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) said that it was strengthening its maritime intelligence network with increased focus on the Arabian Sea region to counter the increasing influence of China-Pakistan nexus in the Indian Ocean.

