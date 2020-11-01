Sunday, November 1, 2020
Bihar election: PM Modi hits out at ‘Yuvraj’ and ‘Jungle Raj’, hails Bihar government as ‘double engine’

"While the double-engine of the NDA government is working towards the cause of the State's development, the two Yuvraj (prince) are fighting to save their throne", PM Modi said

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi address public gathering in Chhapra (Photo Credits: ANI)
At an election rally for the ongoing State Legislative elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress-RJD alliance and its leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.

While addressing a public gathering in Chhapra, PM Modi stated, “Today, Bihar has a government with two engines (referring to the BJP and the JDU). On the other side, there are two ‘Yuvraj’. One of them is from the ‘Jungle Raj’ era (referring to Tejashwi Yadav). While the double-engine of the NDA government is working towards the cause of the State’s development, the two Yuvraj (prince) are fighting to save their throne.”.

‘Jungle Raj’ refers to the dark phase in the history of Bihar under the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav wherein hooliganism was at its peak and the RJD goons determined what’s right or wrong for people.

He further stated, “During the Uttar Pradesh elections, which were held three years back, you will remember that even there two such Yuvraj stood on the rooftop of a bus and waved at the people. But the people sent both the princes to their home. Now, one such Yuvraj from UP has come to Bihar to forge an alliance with the Yuvraj of Jungle Raj. Now, they are here waving at people here…. They cannot think about the welfare of the people of Bihar.”

The BJP has upped its ante against the Mahagatbandhan, in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections. The first phase of the elections took place on October 28 on 71 seats. The second phase of elections for 94 constituencies will take place on November 3 while the last phase of elections will be conducted on November 7. Reportedly, the results for 243 constituencies of Bihar will be declared on November 10.

