Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, a 14-year-old Muslim student in France has threatened his history-geography teacher with a similar fate, reports a local French newspaper.

The French police have arrested the student from La Grange du Bois college in Savigny-le-Temple, France after he allegedly told his teacher in class: “I’ll cut you up like Samuel Paty”. According to reports, the teacher, during a class discussion on freedom of expression, showed pictures of demonstrations relating to the attack on the satirical newspaper, Charlie Hebdo. This is when the student threatened his teacher with Samual Paty like fate.

The “shocked” teacher alerted the principal of the school , who in turn informed the French police. After being arrested, th student, who was found carrying a black electric pulse pistol, reportedly told the police that he was singing “a rap song about Samuel Paty” by some rapper named Maka.

The teacher who, along with the school authorities filed a written complaint against the student, said that previously on two occasions he had already pardoned the students “behavioural problems”.

The arrested student who has been charged for the offence to threaten to kill another person is also charged for carrying a category D prohibited weapon.

Meanwhile, the Inspectorate of the Seine-et-Marne academy has come out in support of the teacher and said: “A sanction will be taken with regard to the pupil, according to what the disciplinary council decides.”

High-school teacher Samuel Paty beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris

Last month, a high-school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an Islamic terrorist in the French capital Paris for allegedly shown caricatures of the Prophet of Islam to his students. A Muslim youth stabbed a 47-year-old teacher in his throat while shouting “Allahu Akbar”. The attacks occurred at the suburb of Conflans-Saint-Honorine, northwest of Paris on Friday. The terrorist was identified as an 18-year-old Muslim youth, allegedly belonging to Chechnya, Russia. Shockingly, the attacker had also taken to social media to post the images of the victim’s severed head, which was later removed by the authorities.

The barberic attack on Samuel Paty was a grim reminder on how Islamists have often used Prophet Mohammed cartoons as an excuse to carry out attacks across the globe.