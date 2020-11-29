Sunday, November 29, 2020
Puducherry resident Manzoor Ali abuses Hindu deities, priests at a Hindu temple, arrested: Reports

When the priests and other temple workers confronted him and asked him to stop abusing the Hindu deities, Manzoor Ali is said to have abused them as well.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim man enters Parvatheeswarar Temple in Puducherry, abuses Hindu deities and priests/ Image Source: Swarajya
Puducherry resident Manzoor Ali on Friday allegedly forcefully entered a temple in Puducherry to abuse Hindu deities and also telecast the act on a Facebook live feed, reports Hindu Post.

According to the reports, Manzoor Ali, son of Habeeb Ahmed, a resident of Ambakarathur in Karaikal, trespassed the Parvatheeswarar temple located in Perumal Kovil Street in Karaikal, Puducherry on Friday. After entering the temple, Manzoor Ali allegedly started taking pictures of the sculptures in the temple.

Soon, he reportedly began to abuse the sculptures of deities in vulgar language and went ahead to telecast it live feed on his Facebook page.

When the priests and other temple workers confronted him and asked him to stop abusing the Hindu deities, Manzoor Ali is said to have abused them as well.

Following the incident, the temple authorities filed a complaint with the local police demanding the arrest of Manzoor Ali. The police acted swiftly to arrest Ali and seized his mobile phone which he used for recording the vulgar act.

