Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has urged devotees to send suggestions and ideas to develop a 70-acre campus around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The trust said that the main structure and the temple design are based on the traditional Nagara style. Specialist consultants have designed it. However, the design does not cover the surrounding facilities of the temple. The trust has sought suggestions from the devotees for ideas to develop the entire area of around 70 acres in the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

यह सुझाव परिसर के विभिन्न आयामों जैसे धार्मिक यात्रा, संस्कृति, विज्ञान आदि को समाहित करते हुए होने चाहिए। इस से सम्बंधित सभी जानकारी ट्रस्ट की वेबसाइट https://t.co/E6JXRMlLKh पर उपलब्ध है। सुझावों को स्वीकार अथवा अस्वीकार करने का ट्रस्ट के निर्णय अंतिम होगा। — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) November 4, 2020

The trust said that the devotees could send suggestions and designs for facilities such as Pushkarni, Yagya Mandapam, Anushthan Mandapam, Kalyan Mandapam, and for the celebration of rituals like Ramjanmotsava, Hanuman Jayanti, Ramcharcha, Sita Vivaha. The designs should be based on Sthapatya Veda or Vaastu Shastra. As per the advertisement published on the website, the trust has also sought designs for a Gurukul that will have residential facilities for 51 students and their acharyas.

There are existing historic sites on the campus, including Sita ki Rasoi, Nal Neel Tila, Angad Tila, and Kuber Tila. The trust has asked the devotees to provide designs keeping in mind that these sites should get integrated into the main structure and its surroundings.

The design should accommodate over 5 lakh devotees on peak days

The trust expects to see over one lakh devotees every day and around five lakh devotees on the peak days. Thus, the design of the campus should be developed while keeping such a large footfall in mind. There will be Shri Ram Digital Library and Research Centre, a museum at the campus that will showcase the essence of Ramayana with a complete itinerary, an auditorium, and a convention center that can accommodate 1,000 to 5,000 persons.

The trust is planning to build a mini theatre with audiovisual experience of Ramkatha and pilgrimage sites around Ayodhya. There will be a gaushala and residential facility for the trust recognized VIPs and priests inside the campus. While submitting the designs, the trust has requested the devotees to keep in mind that Mandir is constructed in accordance with the ancient and traditional construction techniques. The last date of submissions is 25th November 2020.

सभी बन्धुओं, वास्तुविदों, विषय के विद्वानों से हमारा निवेदन है कि 25 नवम्बर 2020 तक अपने सुझाव और विचार निम्नलिखित ईमेल पर अवश्य भेज दें।

suggestions@srjbtkshetra.org

aida.rjbayayodhya@gmail.com

design@tce.co.in — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) November 4, 2020

The construction started in August

In August, the trust issued a press release and announced that the construction for the Ram Mandir has begun. L&T is undertaking the construction. The trust has asked devotees across India to donate copper wires and 2″ copper rods for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.