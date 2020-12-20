Sunday, December 20, 2020
Home News Reports BJP workers attacked with stones, bricks, petrol bombs in West Bengal after HM Amit...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

BJP workers attacked with stones, bricks, petrol bombs in West Bengal after HM Amit Shah’s rally, six hospitalised

Home Minister Amit Shah is currently in Bengal which is set to have state assembly elections in few months.

OpIndia Staff
Amit Shah
After HM Amit Shah's massive rally in WB, BJP workers were attacked while returing home (Image: Amit Shah's Twitter Handle AmitShah)
4

Bharatiya Janata Party’s workers were allegedly attacked by TMC goons after a massive rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Midnapore. The workers were attacked in the Keshpur area while they were coming back from the rally. As per the reports, their cars were pelted with stones and bricks. Some workers have alleged that petrol bombs (Molotov cocktail) were also hurled on their vans while returning from the rally.

As per reports, as many as 15 BJP workers were injured while 6 had to be hospitalised. Cars were also badly damaged in the attack.

Amit Shah on increasing political attacks in WB

Earlier, Home Minister Shah, while talking about the political violence in West Bengal, said that the attacks on BJP are only making it stronger in the state.

He said, “More than 300 BJP workers have lost their lives in Bengal. Didi, do you think we will get scared of all this? The more TMC attack us, the more aggressively we will compete with you.”

Attack on JP Nadda’s convoy

On December 10, JP Nadda, National President BJP, was also attacked allegedly by TMC goons while he was going to Diamond Harbour. Eight leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy, were injured in the incident.

Republic TV quoted Gaurav Bhatia, BJP leader, reacting to the incident. He said that this incident showed how nervous TMC is after HM Shah’s rally in the state. He further added that the ruling party is aware that their days in the state are numbered. He said, “Bengal has become a symbol of anarchy and unconstitutionalism. There is no law and order in West Bengal. The way JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked shows the nervousness in the TMC, which knows that their days are numbered. Over 130 of our workers have been brutally murdered under mysterious circumstances without a fair investigation. This shows that all criminals today are being shielded by Mamata Banerjee government,” he said.

TMC leaders joino BJP

The attacks on BJP workers have happened hours after TMC and Congress leaders joined BJP. Sunil Mandal, Suvendu Adhikari, Banasri Maity, and Saikat Panja are some of the top leaders of TMC who left TMC and joined hands with BJP. During his address in the rally, HM Shah took a dig at Mamata Banerjee over the recent ‘exodus’ of top TMC leaders from the party. He said that the BJP would get more than 200 seats in the Assembly elections. “When results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared, BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats”, he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsamit shah in bengal, amit shah rally, bjp workers attacked bengal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP workers attacked with stones, bricks, petrol bombs in West Bengal after HM Amit Shah’s rally, six hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -
TMC goons allegedly attacked BJP worked while they were returning from Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi visits Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur where he was cremated after execution by Aurangzeb

OpIndia Staff -
Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for refusing to convert to Islam.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Sunni Waqf Board issues blueprint for new mosque coming up on land allotted after Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The foundation stone for the upcoming masjid at Ayodhya will be held on 26th January 2021

Read how Congress’ over-reliance on Islamic parties such as IUML might be costing its electoral prospects in Kerala

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The increasing affinity of the Congress party towards radical Islam, backed by Muslim organisations' firm control on the UDF, has now cost political support for them in Kerala.

World Bank’s revised Ease of Doing Business report reaffirms India’s ranking: Read how usual suspects had attacked Modi govt anticipating downgrading of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
World Bank had suspended Ease of Doing Business report due to irregularities regarding changes to data in previous reports

‘Journalist’ claims Congress leader is wrong about Rahul Gandhi accepting leadership of Congress, gets befitting reply

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Pallavi Ghosh, too embarrassed to continue with the conversation and at a loss for words, only replied with a folded hands emoji.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

BJP workers attacked with stones, bricks, petrol bombs in West Bengal after HM Amit Shah’s rally, six hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -
TMC goons allegedly attacked BJP worked while they were returning from Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi visits Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur where he was cremated after execution by Aurangzeb

OpIndia Staff -
Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for refusing to convert to Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Sunni Waqf Board issues blueprint for new mosque coming up on land allotted after Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

OpIndia Staff -
The foundation stone for the upcoming masjid at Ayodhya will be held on 26th January 2021
Read more
Politics

Read how Congress’ over-reliance on Islamic parties such as IUML might be costing its electoral prospects in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
The increasing affinity of the Congress party towards radical Islam, backed by Muslim organisations' firm control on the UDF, has now cost political support for them in Kerala.
Read more
News Reports

World Bank’s revised Ease of Doing Business report reaffirms India’s ranking: Read how usual suspects had attacked Modi govt anticipating downgrading of India

OpIndia Staff -
World Bank had suspended Ease of Doing Business report due to irregularities regarding changes to data in previous reports
Read more
News Reports

‘Women cannot run as fast as men, could be why female Naxals fail to escape’: Reports say Maoists use women as shield

OpIndia Staff -
A disproportionate number of women Maoists in several states have recently been eliminated during gunfight with forces.
Read more
News Reports

Farooq Abdullah’s assets worth crores attached by the ED in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
Farooq Abdullah was named by the CBI in the charge sheet filed last year accusing him of misusing BCCI funds.
Read more
News Reports

Massive victory for BJP in Tiwa Autonomous Council election in Assam, wins 33 out of 36 seats while ally AGP gets 2, Congress wins...

OpIndia Staff -
The Tiwa Autonomous Council covers parts of Morigaon (19 seats), Nagaon (10 seats), Hojai (1 seat) and Kamrup (Metro) (6 seats) districts in Assam
Read more
Politics

‘Journalist’ claims Congress leader is wrong about Rahul Gandhi accepting leadership of Congress, gets befitting reply

OpIndia Staff -
Pallavi Ghosh, too embarrassed to continue with the conversation and at a loss for words, only replied with a folded hands emoji.
Read more
News Reports

‘Transfer of Kanjurmarg land for metro car shed borders on fraud’: Bombay High Court slams Maharashtra govt for ignoring court orders

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court slammed Maharashtra govt for ignoring multiple cases on the Kanjurmarg land by handing it over to MMRDA
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com