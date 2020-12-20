Bharatiya Janata Party’s workers were allegedly attacked by TMC goons after a massive rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Midnapore. The workers were attacked in the Keshpur area while they were coming back from the rally. As per the reports, their cars were pelted with stones and bricks. Some workers have alleged that petrol bombs (Molotov cocktail) were also hurled on their vans while returning from the rally.

As per reports, as many as 15 BJP workers were injured while 6 had to be hospitalised. Cars were also badly damaged in the attack.

Amit Shah on increasing political attacks in WB

Earlier, Home Minister Shah, while talking about the political violence in West Bengal, said that the attacks on BJP are only making it stronger in the state.

আমাদের পার্টির সর্বভারতীয় সভাপতি জেপি নাড্ডাজী বঙ্গ সফরে এলে তার গাড়ির উপর হামলা করা হয়।দিদি আপনি কি ভাবেন,এসবের জন্য আমরা ভয় পেয়ে যাবো? ৩০০’র অধিক কার্যকর্তার প্রাণ গেছে। কিন্তু দিদি শুনুন যত হিংসা করবেন বিজেপির কার্যকর্তা তত বেশি উৎসাহের সাথে আপনার প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করবে। pic.twitter.com/kgFx3qdapC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

He said, “More than 300 BJP workers have lost their lives in Bengal. Didi, do you think we will get scared of all this? The more TMC attack us, the more aggressively we will compete with you.”

Attack on JP Nadda’s convoy

On December 10, JP Nadda, National President BJP, was also attacked allegedly by TMC goons while he was going to Diamond Harbour. Eight leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy, were injured in the incident.

Republic TV quoted Gaurav Bhatia, BJP leader, reacting to the incident. He said that this incident showed how nervous TMC is after HM Shah’s rally in the state. He further added that the ruling party is aware that their days in the state are numbered. He said, “Bengal has become a symbol of anarchy and unconstitutionalism. There is no law and order in West Bengal. The way JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked shows the nervousness in the TMC, which knows that their days are numbered. Over 130 of our workers have been brutally murdered under mysterious circumstances without a fair investigation. This shows that all criminals today are being shielded by Mamata Banerjee government,” he said.

TMC leaders joino BJP

The attacks on BJP workers have happened hours after TMC and Congress leaders joined BJP. Sunil Mandal, Suvendu Adhikari, Banasri Maity, and Saikat Panja are some of the top leaders of TMC who left TMC and joined hands with BJP. During his address in the rally, HM Shah took a dig at Mamata Banerjee over the recent ‘exodus’ of top TMC leaders from the party. He said that the BJP would get more than 200 seats in the Assembly elections. “When results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared, BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats”, he said.