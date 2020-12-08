As borders along Delhi remain sealed and the residents are held hostage to the ongoing farmers’ protests, similar on the lines of the Shaheen Bagh demonstrations that took place earlier this year, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided that this time around they would not repeat their past mistake and take the edge off Delhi’s inhabitants’ restiveness by providing them with a good dose of entertainment.

In this pursuit, AAP and its leaders earlier today ludicrously alleged that their leader Arvind Kejriwal was under house arrest. As it turned out, it was just a figment of their imagination, ruined by a prompt clarification by the Delhi Police which said that Kejriwal was not held under house arrest and the forces were just a part of a general deployment to avoid clashes between AAP and other political parties.

However, so invested were AAP leaders in their self-created fiction of Kejriwal’s house arrest that they refused to accept Delhi Police’s clarification and instead launched a sit-in protest outside the Delhi chief minister’s residence, alleging that the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was held under house arrest.

#WATCH: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hold sit-in protest outside Chief Minister’s residence alleging Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is under house arrest. pic.twitter.com/QGeedRLXTX — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Manish Sisodia and AAP leaders sit on a dharna outside Kejriwal’s residence

A huge ruckus ensued outside the Delhi CM’s house, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a group of AAP workers trying to barge into the CM’s residence.

While the police stated that only a small group of people including Sisodia could meet the AAP chief, the Deputy Chief Minister was resolutely bent on getting everyone who had gathered on the road inside Kejriwal’s residence.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia alleged vendetta from Delhi Police, alleging that the action was initiated because Kejriwal had refused to convert the stadiums into temporary jails to detain the farmers.

Subsequently, AAP leaders and supporters started raising slogans against the Delhi Police, in a bid to exert pressure on the police personnel manning Kejriwal’s residence and force them to remove the barricades. Thereafter, Sisodia and other leaders sat on a dharna in protest.

AAPians float the rumours of Kejriwal’s house arrest

Earlier today, as the Kejriwal backed Bharat Bandh spectacularly failed in Delhi, AAP supporters and sympathisers rushed in the defence of their leader and his government. Pinning the blame of the failure of Bandh on the Centre and PM Modi, AAPians alleged that the Modi government is afraid of Kejriwal and has therefore house arrested the Delhi CM for extending his support for the farmers.

The official Twitter account of Aam Aadmi Party tweeted that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. Soon after the tweet, scores of AAP supporters descended on social media websites, furiously tweeting in support of the Kejriwal government and accusing the central government of being so afraid of the AAP chief that they had to put him under house arrest.

However, Delhi Police rubbished the rumours of house arrest floated by AAP supporters. Police said that the security has been increased around CM’s house to avoid a clash between AAP and other party workers. As quoted by ANI, DCP North Delhi Anto Alphonse said that the CM has not been put under house arrest. In a tweet, DCP North Delhi shared an image from outside Kejriwal’s house and said that he continues to exercise his right to free movement within the law of the land. The DCP North Delhi reiterated that AAP’s claim of Kejriwal being put under house arrest is incorrect.

Hours after the Delhi Police rubbished fake claims of house arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, a CCTV footage surfaced online that further debunked the outlandish allegations of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Zee News journalist Jitender Sharma had shared the video wherein Arvind Kejriwal was seen visiting a wedding venue at 9:25 pm on Monday night. Kejriwal was escorted by his staff members, while one of them carried two bouquets of flowers.

Kejriwal and his supporters have a history of indulging in attention-seeking stunts

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his supporters have often displayed such kind of an inflated sense of self-importance. On several occasions in the past, AAP supporters have pulled off such attention-seeking stunts to hog limelight and remain in news.

In December 2018, AAP had alleged that a man had hurled chilli powder on Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi chief minister and his supporters instantly painted the aggressor as BJP man and accused the BJP of attacking him. However, several reports in the aftermath of the incident claimed that the accused, Anil Sharma, who had flung chilli powder on Kejriwal, had confessed that the attack was orchestrated by AAP leaders as a publicity stunt.