Rajasthan: ACB officer caught taking bribe hours after delivering a speech on the ill-effects of corruption

The ACB officials raided DSP Meena, when he was taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 from District Transport Officer (DTO) Mahesh Chandra. The ACB officials have now arrested both the officials on charges of bribery.

OpIndia Staff
Bhairulal Meena, DSP (L) and Meena delivering a speech against corruption/ Image Source: MBS News
9

In a bizarre incident in Rajasthan, a police official was arrested by the ACB officials for taking bribe just hours after he had delivered a speech on the ill-effects of corruption.

According to the reports, Bhairulal Meena, the DSP of ACB’s Sawai Madhopur unit, was caught by ACB officials red-handedly while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the District Transport Officer. Meena was arrested by the anti-corruption officials after he had forced another official to pay him a bribe. Reportedly, Meena was taking bribes on a monthly basis from different departments.

The ACB officials had received several complaints against Meena and decided to investigate the matter. After verification, a team from Jaipur on Wednesday decided to trap DSP Meena. The officials continuously watched the ACB officials and set a trap to nab the corrupt officer.

Later in the day, the ACB officials raided DSP Meena, when he was taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 from District Transport Officer (DTO) Mahesh Chandra. The ACB officials have now arrested both the officials on charges of bribery.

Meanwhile, the ACB DG said a search operation is going on at Meena’s residence and other locations.

BL Soni, Directorate-General of ACB Rajasthan, revealed that Meena had been given the responsibilities of the outpost of the agency in Sawai Madhopur.

DSP Meena delivered a talk on effects of corruption before getting arrested

Ironically, just hours before his arrest, DSP Bhairulal Meena had delivered a passionate talk in Sawai Madhopur district about the menace of the corruption and its ill-effects on the society.

DSP Meena had addressed the public about the fight against corruption and had asked people to inform the officials if they found anybody taking bribe.

However, an hour after delivering the speech, the officer was caught red handed by officials for taking a bribe of 80 thousand rupees.  

