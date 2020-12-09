The agitating farmers from Punjab have rejected the proposals sent by the union government, remaining adamant with their demand that the new farm laws must be withdrawn. The farmer organisations have decided only to continue the protest, but also to intensify the same.

Announcing the decision, Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, said that they are rejecting the proposals of the govt. He also announced that the farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highways on 12th December as part of the agitation. They will also capture the toll plazas on the highways across the country, freeing them.

We reject the government's proposals: Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border)#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/FmBgyqAiU2 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

On 14th December, the protesting farmers will launch nationwide protests, with gherao of BJP offices across the country, and protest demonstrations will be held. The farmers have further announced that they will boycott Reliance malls, and will port out their Jio numbers to other networks.

Pal said that they have also appealed to the farmers from the other parts of the country to join the protests. It may be noted that the ongoing protests have been done by farmers mostly from Punjab, with negligible support from farmers from other states.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) released a statement on government’s proposal and termed them “old proposals dressed up as new”.

“Modi govt insincere & arrogant about resolving farmers demands; all farmers bodies rightly reject old proposals dressed up as new. AIKSCC and all farmer organisations reiterate their demand to repeal 3 farm acts and EB 2020 . Protest to continue, more farmers to join in, in Delhi. District level dharnas to start in all states,” the press release stated.

Earlier, the agriculture ministry had sent proposals to the farmer organisations offering to make several amendments to the new farm laws. The proposals made by the govt included same tax rate for APMC and private markets, amendment to dispute resolution mechanism, amendment to market registration system, amendment to contract farming law, assurance of minimum support price, assurances on govt procurement, withdrawal of the air pollution law that penalises stubble burning by farmers, and withdrawal of the electricity act.

These proposals broadly covers all the apprehensions raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws. But still the organisations rejected them, demanding complete withdrawal of the laws.

The proposals were sent after representatives of the farmers had met union home minister Amit Shah yesterday. A delegation of 13 farmer leaders had met the home minister.