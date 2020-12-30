Wednesday, December 30, 2020
“Hang in there” – Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with a hopeful message

Some ray of hope as the horrendous 2020 comes to an end.

Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins has a hopeful message for you to start the next year (Image: Screengrab from the video message posted by Hopkins)
Are you feeling low towards the end of miserable and mischievous 2020 that tortured every bit of your soul with a pandemic and countless deaths? Well, there is some hope left. Soon-to-be 83 celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins has posted a message celebrating 45 years of his sobriety. While sharing his gratitude as he made it to 45 years of being sober, the actor’s hopeful message will definitely put a smile on your face.

In his message, he said, “Well, new year is coming. It’s been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people. But 45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was heading for disaster. I was drinking myself to death. I’m not preaching, but I got a message, a little thought that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ and I said, ‘I want to live.’ And suddenly the relief came, and my life has been amazing, and I may have off days and little bits of doubt, and all that, but all in all, I say hang in there.”

Hopkins continued and said, “Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You young people, don’t give up. Just keep in there. Just keep fighting. Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid. That’s sustained me through my life.” Hopkins finished his wishes for the new year and said, “this is going to be the best year.”

The Welsh actor is currently living in Malibu. He started his career back in 1960 in theatre and got his big break in 1968 historical drama The Lion In Winter opposite Peter O’Toole and Katharine Hepburn. He had admitted to being drunk and hungover a lot of time during his career. When he was 38 years old, he committed to sobriety and 45 years down the lane he is now a happy old man who just made the year-end little hopeful for many.

Hopkins has been nominated for Academy Award five times, and in 1992 he won Oscar for his brilliant performance as Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 thriller-horror The Silence Of The Lambs.

