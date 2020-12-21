Monday, December 21, 2020
Home News Reports 'Farmer' protests: Arhtiyas in Punjab to shut down all mandis in state in protest...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Farmer’ protests: Arhtiyas in Punjab to shut down all mandis in state in protest after IT Dept conducts searches, claim persecution

Their anger was evident when Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal spoke out against the government for the same and assured the Arhatiyas that they shall not be alone in their protest against 'repression'.

OpIndia Staff
Arhtiyas in Punjab to protest against alleged IT raids
Image Credit: Indian Express
20

Arhtiyas in Punjab, or commission agents or middle-men as they are called, are incensed after the Income-Tax department served notices to fourteen of the most prominent among and conducted searches at premises linked to six of them. They are so angry, in fact, that they decided to shut down all mandis in the state from Tuesday to Friday.

Their anger was evident when Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal spoke out against the government for the same and assured the Arhtiyas that they shall not be alone in their protest against ‘repression’. He also said that the raids were ‘malicious’.

The Federation of Arhtiya Associations of Punjab has also announced that the offices of the tax officials will be gheraoed and a “final plan of action” will be decided upon after consultation. Its president, Vijay Kalra, said that the action by the IT Department “was a pressure tactic to harass us as we are supporting the farmers’ protests”. He also claimed that his shop and his petrol pump were raided on the 18th of December.

The Arhtiyas are present in the ‘farmer’ protests at Singhu Border in large numbers. Kalra had recently told The Indian Express, “Initially, on November 26, when farmers started marching for Delhi after breaking the barriers, few arhtiyas had gone along with them. Later, from December 7 onwards, we started visiting the borders district wise and by December 16, arhtiyas from all the 22 districts of Punjab had visited Singhu border once. A second round of visits will start soon.”

“On December 7, close arhtiyas and labourers in 50 buses and 80 cars from Moga, Khanna, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib districts reached Delhi and stayed there for two days. We handed over eatables and other stuff that we carried along at our tent before walking to farmers’ stage at Singhu. The district units of ahrtiyas have been donating money ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,000 and sometimes more,” he added.

Ruldu Singh Mansa of the Punjab Kisan Morcha, commenting on the searches, said, “We stand in support of the arhtiyas. We have also decided to gherao Income Tax offices and protest against the action tomorrow. They should return whatever they have seized. They have been raided because they support us. They have helped us a lot, with rations and money. These laws have hit them as well. If they are implemented, arhtiyas will be destroyed.”

Amarjeet Singh Brar, the head of the association in Moga said, “The committee will hold a meeting with the Morcha on Monday or the day after in Delhi. We have over 400 arhtiya mandis in Punjab with nearly 28,000 licensed ahrtiyas and approximately 40,000 arhtiyas in total across the state.”

“If the I-T department penalises an arhtiya, we will contribute funds to help pay the penalty, and our support to farmers will continue. The Government must realise that this is a public movement, and targeting arhtiyas is a futile exercise,” he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArhatiyas protest Punjab
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Survey suggests 53% Indians supports new Farm Laws, call farmers protest ‘politically motivated’: Here is what the numbers say

OpIndia Staff -
The survey concluded that maximum respondents found the new farm laws beneficial for the farmers in India
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more

‘Dada’ vs ‘Didi’ in 2021? Tracing Sourav Ganguly conundrum as Bengal heats up and BJP sets eyes on scoring 200 in state elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Nehru fanboy Ramchandra Guha in his recent memoir did not hold any punches while going after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.

The Trump Years: Raging insanity, the American divide and how Donald Trump was doomed to fail from the beginning

World K Bhattacharjee -
The greatest phase of his life began when Donald Trump walked down the series of stairs and announced his presidential run.

Kerala: Situation so bad that Communist CMs are blowing the whistle on ‘secularism’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Who do you think is the first Chief Minister in India to speak out against love jihad?

Recently Popular

News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Farmer’ protests: Arhtiyas in Punjab to shut down all mandis in state in protest after IT Dept conducts searches, claim persecution

OpIndia Staff -
Arhtiyas in Punjab, or commission agents as they are called, are incensed after the IT department served notices to 14 of them.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Are the photographs of beautiful camel hair art in viral tweet really from Pakistan as claimed?

OpIndia Staff -
The first photograph of the Camel hair Art was captured at the Bikaner Camel Festival in Rajasthan, India and not in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Andhra Pradesh farmer gets an all-time high price for his produce in Asia’s biggest chilli market in Byadagi

OpIndia Staff -
A farmer from Andhra Pradesh has managed to bag Rs 36,999 per quintal for his Dabbi variety chilli produce in Byadagi
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee writes to govt to disburse money under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to her, a proposal denied before: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal remains the only state which has not implemented this scheme that provides an annual support amount of Rs 6,000 to farmers in three equal instalments.
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Arjun Rampal submits backdated prescription to NCB for banned tablets recovered from his house, doctor confesses: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Like many other Bollywood celebrities the name of actor Arjun Rampal had also cropped up in the Bollywood drug probe
Read more
News Reports

Survey suggests 53% Indians supports new Farm Laws, call farmers protest ‘politically motivated’: Here is what the numbers say

OpIndia Staff -
The survey concluded that maximum respondents found the new farm laws beneficial for the farmers in India
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Police bust rave party organised in a resort owned by CPI leader, huge stash of drugs found

OpIndia Staff -
The Idukki police raided a resort named Cliff Inn, owned by a former panchayat president and CPI leader Shaji Kuttikadan, and busted the drugs party.
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
Politics

‘Dada’ vs ‘Didi’ in 2021? Tracing Sourav Ganguly conundrum as Bengal heats up and BJP sets eyes on scoring 200 in state elections

OpIndia Staff -
Nehru fanboy Ramchandra Guha in his recent memoir did not hold any punches while going after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com