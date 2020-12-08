Tuesday, December 8, 2020
‘BJP killing own people’: Political ‘analyst’ Tauseef attempts to whitewash TMC and downplay political violence in Bengal

Who killed BJP members? Why are innocent people losing their lives in Bengal? BJP is killing their own people. And are you trying to pin the blame for everything on the TMC?" alleged Tauseef.

OpIndia Staff
After violence in Siliguri, political analyst Tauseef accuses BJP of killing its party workers
Mohammed Tauseef Rehman on Republic TV
On Monday, political ‘analyst’ Mohammed Tauseef Rahman made several outlandish allegations against the West Bengal unit of the BJP. He accused the party of killing its own workers for gaining political mileage in the State.

“There is a Bengali proverb ‘Joto dosh Nondo Ghosh (Blame Nondo Ghosh, referring to the TMC, for every wrongdoing). This cannot happen. Who killed BJP members? Why are innocent people losing their lives in Bengal? BJP is killing their own people. And are you trying to pin the blame for everything on the TMC?” alleged Tauseef. The debate was conducted in the backdrop of the brutal killing of BJP worker named Ulen Roy during the ‘Uttar Kanya Abhiyan’ rallies in Siliguri.

“You think because you are sitting in Kolkata and I am not, so you know more about Bengal. You are insulated sitting there…The problem with you is that your communication with the rest of the world is through Netflix. You know nothing about the reality of Bengal, Tauseef Rehman,” Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami lambasted the political analyst.

Violence in Siliguri

Yesterday, the BJP’s ‘Uttar Kanya Abhiyan’ rallies in Siliguri were marred by brutality. Party leaders had alleged that the West Bengal police and the TMC goons had attacked the BJP and BJYM workers with force. However, the Bengal police had denied using force.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya had shared a video clip from ABP News where a police officer can be seen brutally thrashing a BJP worker with his baton. The party worker was seen trying to hide under a cot on a rooftop, but the police officer spotted him and went on thrashing him brutally for several minutes. The visuals contradict the claims made by the West Bengal police that the police did not use force or lathi-charged the BJP workers.

A BJP worker named Ulen had died, allegedly after a crude bomb was hurled at the BJP rally. BJP MP and BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya had shared the images on Twitter, claiming that the crude bomb was hurled by “Mamata’s police”.

Several BJP workers and leaders have been killed or have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in the recent months.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

