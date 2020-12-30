Aam Admi Party (AAP) member Kapil Gujjar who was inducted by the BJP today at the Ghaziabad office of the party was removed from the party as soon as the party leadership came to know about his background. BJP head of Ghaziabad Sajeev Sharma released a press-note today, clarifying that a bunch of Bahujan Samaj Party members along with Kapil Gujjar had come to join the party today.

Kapil Gujjar had came to limelight earlier this year when he had fired in the air during the Shaheen Bagh protests, opposing the blockage of roads by the anti-CAA protestors.

He was inducted in the party as his involvement in the shooting incident was not known to the party members at the Ghaziabad office, the press-note said. However, when the party members came to know about Gujjar’s background his membership was immediately cancelled.

It is noteworthy that the news of Kapil Gujjar joining the BJP was widely shared by left liberals who tried to associate his act of firing shots near Shaheen Bagh with the BJP. The news of Gujjar’s expulsion from the party must have brought huge disappointment for them.

AAP member Gujjar had fired shots near Shaheen Bagh

Miffed over the long traffic jams and road blockades caused by anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh, Kapil Gujjar had fired three shots near the protest site in February this year. He was arrested by the police and was later granted bail by a Delhi court. After Gujjar fired the shots near the protest site, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had alleged that it was BJP’s conspiracy. However, much to his embarrassment, it had turned out that Gujjar had been associated with AAP since early 2019. In fact, Sanjay Singh had himself welcomed him to the party. Delhi Crime Branch had found several pictures in Gujjar’s mobile phone in which Sanjay Singh along with AAP leader Atishi Marlena and Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia were seen felicitating Gujjar and his father.

In an attempt towards damage control, AAP had tried to dissociate itself from Gujjar. AAP leader deleted his tweet in which he welcomed Gujjar and his father into the party. However, an article on the official AAP website that the party perhaps forgot to pull down proved Gujjar and his father’s association with the party. Gujjar’s father Gaje Singh Chouhan was earlier a member of the BSP and had contensted election on BSP’s ticket.