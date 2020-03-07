A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to AAP member Kapil Baisala (Gujjar), who had fired three shots in the air in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. The Delhi Police had opposed the bail plea.

A Delhi Court grants bail to Kapil Baisala who opened fire in #ShaheenBagh area on February 1. Delhi Police opposed the bail plea. — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

After his arrest, Gujjar was sent to police custody thrice and was produced before Delhi’s Saket court on Saturday at the end of his remand period. During the last proceedings, the court had directed the Delhi police to escort Kapil to Bihar to find the person who allegedly supplied him the firearm used in the crime.

Kapil Gujjar had been booked under Section 336 (Endangering the life and personal safety of others) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Kapil had fired three bullets from his country-made gun but none was harmed. Soon, he was overpowered by the police and taken into custody. Initial investigations had revealed that the accused was miffed over long traffic jams caused due to the Anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, accompanied by road blockades. On being nabbed by the police, he announced, “Hamare desh me kisi aur ki nahi chalegi, bas Hinduon ki chalegi (Only the writ of Hindus shall run in India, no one else’s).” This had led to media and left-libeals to accuse that Kapik was from a Hindutva group.

Later, Delhi police made a shocking revelation regarding Kapil Gujjar and his father, as they were found to be linked with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

According to the Crime Branch sources, Kapil Gujjar and his father became members of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led AAP in early 2019.

The Delhi Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar. In these pictures, Kapil Gujjar can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. In the pictures, AAP Dy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh are seen felicitating Kapil Gujjar and his father.

Kapil in his statement to the police has allegedly accepted that both he and his father had political aspirations and in order to fulfil it, they joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2019. He further confessed to the Delhi Police that he had bought the pistol seven years back for celebratory firing during his brother’s wedding.

Investigation details revealed that Gujjar had initially to delete all such images from his mobile phone but the Delhi crime branch successfully retrieved these pictures with technical assistance.

It is pertinent to note here, that the Aam Aadmi Party has openly extended its support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters. Speaking to the CNN News18 ahead of the 2020 Delhi elections, Deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia declared his support for the protesters demonstrating at Shaheen Bagh. He categorically stated that the Aam Aadmi Party stands with the protestors of Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

Incidentally, Tahir Hussain, who had been arrested for inciting anti-Hindu riots in Delhi and for the brutal murder of IB sleuth Ankit Sharma is an AAP leader and a councillor.