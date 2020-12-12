Saturday, December 12, 2020
Bollywood actress Arya Banerjee found dead in her apartment in Kolkata, body sent for post-mortem: Read details

The police said that the body has been now sent for post mortem examination and a forensic team collected samples from her room.

OpIndia Staff
Actress Arya Banerjee/ Image Source: Outlook
Actress Arya Banerjee, who had acted in several movies, was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday. According to the reports, the 33-year-old woman, who came to limelight for her role in ‘The Dirty Picture’, was found dead at her Kolkata residence. The police broke the door of her apartment and found that her body was lying in the bedroom.

The police reached the spot after her domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to the doorbell and phone calls in the morning. The domestic help had informed the neighbours who called the police. Arya lived alone and kept to herself mostly, the domestic help said.

The police said that the body has been now sent for post mortem examination and a forensic team collected samples from her room.

No foul play, body of Arya Banerjee sent for post-mortem, says police

They said that primarily it appears to be no foul play. The exact cause of death will be known when the post-mortem report reaches us, a senior police officer said.

“She was getting her food through app-based delivery platforms for some time now. She used to spend time with her pet dog. Neighbours said she didn’t mix with anyone in the locality. We are trying to find out who would visit the house for any work. Her call details are being scanned to see if she was in any distress and if she had received any food from outside in the last 24 hours,” the police added.

Arya Banerjee, the daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, had acted in ‘LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka’ (2010) and other films besides ‘The Dirty Picture’ (2011). She had also done some modelling work in Mumbai.

