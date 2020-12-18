Bollywood artist Kangana Ranaut cannot seem to say much without a case slapped against her. After being hounded by the Maharashtra government for her comments criticising them and several others, another leader has filed a complaint against her for allegedly ‘defaming’ him. It is now being reported that a complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha.

“It’s a crime to make derogatory comments against any leader. So, we’ve asked the court to take cognizance of our complaint,” said Shambhu Prasad, Lawyer, talking to the media about the complaint filed.

Bihar: Complaint filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha



"It's a crime to make derogatory comments against any leader. So, we've asked court to take cognizance of our complaint," says Shambhu Prasad, Lawyer pic.twitter.com/yAbGHkYQX5 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

The tweet that RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha and his followers have taken offence to seems to be rather benign, however. Evidently, the complaint against Kangana has been filed because she laughed a meme that involved a picture of RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha.

On December 3rd, a meme was posted that used a picture of RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha where he was marked as ‘Azad Kashmir’, and other leaders, who were squeezing themselves into the frame to get a picture with him were marked as ‘Khalistanis’, ‘Jihadis’, ‘Lutyens Liberals’ etc. The meme was meant to show how every anti-India element is trying to talk about ‘freedom for Kashmir’ for their own political benefits.

Kangana Ranaut had quoted the tweet and added 5 laughing emojis. This seems to have irked RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha and his supporters even at that time.

@Twitter @TwitterIndia @misskaul @manishm I strongly condemned misusing our Leader Mr. Upendra Kushwaha Election Photo for her vested intrest. Pls take necessary action immediately against Kangna and her team to defaming our leader. Expecting an early reply. — Fazal Imam Mallick (फ़ज़ल इमाम मल्लिक) فضل امام ملک (@fazalmallick) December 4, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha. It was merely a joke that used a picture where leaders were seen trying to squeeze themselves into a frame with him.

However, the social media culture of posting memes seem to be beyond the realm of understanding for political leaders and a complaint was lodged against Kangana Ranaut for simply laughing at the said meme.

Only recently, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee had sent a legal notice to actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweets that allegedly targeted farmers, activists protesting against the new farm laws. The legal notice sent on behalf of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the actress defamed the farmers, protestors and activists involved in the ‘farmer protests’ against the Modi government.

Similarly, another member of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has also sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for misidentifying an old woman at the farmers’ protest in the national capital as ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’.The notice was sent by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of the committee member Jasmain Singh Noni.

Before that, a writ petition was filed in the High Court demanding that Kangana Ranaut be barred from using her Twitter account. The fact that she called the Uddhav Thackeray govt ‘Pappu Sena’ was also mentioned in the petition.