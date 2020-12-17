Just after DakPay’s launch, scammers begin to lurk: Here is the warning issued by India Post about fraudulent SMS

India Post has issued a warning on its official Twitter handle about a fraudulent SMS that is being circulated. The message that has been sent via SMS ID QP-INPOST with the name ‘India Post’ offered the receiver to open an account in Post Office by sending an email to the given mail ID. The message read, “Open your account in Post Office with Net Banking and ATM. Email:” followed by the email ID.

In the warning message, India Post said that it is a fraudulent message that is being circulated on SMS and requested people to ignore the message.

This is a fraudulent message circulating on SMS. General Public is requested to please ignore this message. pic.twitter.com/oTOgFXkpK0 — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) December 17, 2020

It has to be noted that India Post has recently launched DakPay, a payment app that users can connect to their Post Office Bank Account or any other bank account and use it to send and receive payments via UPI. As Post Office’s banking system is gaining headlines these days, scammers are trying to leverage it and scam people by luring them into sending their personal details.

What should you do if you receive a possible fraudulent message?

In case you have received a message that asks you to send your personal details to an unverified and unofficial email ID, please ignore the message and inform the authorities. Your personal information, like PAN card, Aadhaar card number, photograph and address details etc., can be used to cause financial losses.

In case you have already sent them the details, make sure to file a complaint with the police and inform the concerning authorities. Keep an eye on your financial transactions, and try to regularly check your CIBIL report to ensure there are no fraudulent loans or credit cards issued in your name.

If you have filled a form by clicking on a link in the SMS or logged in to your bank or email account using a link in a similar message, change your passwords immediately and inform the authorities.

If you notice any fraudulent activity in your bank account, make sure to contact the bank and the police immediately.

Please do not forward such messages, in any case, to ensure no one gets scammed.