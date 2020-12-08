Rotting remains of what appears to be slaughtered or murdered cows were found from a drain in Dwarka, sector 23, New Delhi on Monday. Cow slaughter is illegal in Delhi.

Rotting remains of illegally slaughtered/murdered cows have been found near Pochanpur Village in West Delhi.



I’ve just visited the site & there’s no doubt that this has been going on for a few months now. An immediate arrest of the culprits &strict action must be taken pic.twitter.com/NeSRZHWHm6 — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) December 7, 2020

BJP MP Parvesh Singh Sahib took to Twitter to demand an immediate arrest of those involved. Sharing images of the drain where the carcasses were found, he said that there is no doubt that such slaughtering of cows and dumping their carcasses in drains has been happening since a long time.

He said that after he raised the issue, the cops arrived on spot and urged the Commissioner of Police to arrest the culprits immediately.

The locals raised the alarm. Culprits must not be spared @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/3x2meW34UX — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) December 7, 2020

He further urged that the CCTV surveillance needs to be upped in the area to stop such crimes from taking place.

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against unknown people in the case. Police suspects it is a case of cow slaughter.