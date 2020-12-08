Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Delhi: Rotting remains of slaughtered cows found in drain in West Delhi, case registered against unknown persons

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against unknown people in the case. Police suspects it is a case of cow slaughter.

Rotting remains of what appears to be slaughtered or murdered cows were found from a drain in Dwarka, sector 23, New Delhi on Monday. Cow slaughter is illegal in Delhi.

BJP MP Parvesh Singh Sahib took to Twitter to demand an immediate arrest of those involved. Sharing images of the drain where the carcasses were found, he said that there is no doubt that such slaughtering of cows and dumping their carcasses in drains has been happening since a long time.

He said that after he raised the issue, the cops arrived on spot and urged the Commissioner of Police to arrest the culprits immediately.

He further urged that the CCTV surveillance needs to be upped in the area to stop such crimes from taking place.

