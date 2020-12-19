A video of a cartoon show has gone viral on the social media platforms, in which the makers have openly displayed their hatred towards Hindus by depicting Yoga and Hindu saints in a shameful manner. A cartoon show on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named – “Sheikh Chilli and Friends” has stoked controversy after it mocked the tradition of Yoga and caused massive disrespect to Hindu Sadhus.

In one of the episodes of the show, Sheikh Chilli, who is apparently depicted as a Muslim, can be scene humiliating a Yoga guru.

In the episode, the character Sheikh Chilli and his friends, along with a Gennie can be seen challenging the Yoga performing Hindu Sadhu. The makers, in a subtle way, has used the platform of cartoons to attempt and discredit the practise of Yoga.

At the end of the episode, the makers have also gone onto depict the Hindu Yogis as ‘witches’. In a way, the makers intended to depict the tradition of Yoga and Hindu saints in a demeaning way and they have done it successfully using the state resources.

Why Sheikh Chilli was being played on Doordarshan

In August 2020, Discovery Kids, the kids’ channel from Discovery India had partnered with Doordarshan to telecast select episodes of the several children’s cartoons on the public broadcaster. As part of the understanding, starting July, select episodes of animated series, Little Singham, Kisna and Sheikh Chilli and Friendz, are being showcased on national broadcaster at 8 am on DD National, every day.

At the time, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Chief Executive Officer, Prasar Bharati, had said, “Over the last three months, we have showcased iconic programming to engage and entertain audiences even as the country braced with a pandemic. Discovery Kids’ programming on Doordarshan is another important chapter in this journey. I am grateful to Discovery for coming forward and sharing this content for the larger good of society.”

Sheikh Chilli and Friendz, co-produced by Apsons Entertainment Pvt Ltd., revolves around the adventures of an innocent boy Sheikh Chilli and his friends of Jhunjhun Nagar. His heart in the right place, but his plans and actions are a source of humour as well as trouble for his friends. Kisna, co-produced by Cosmos Maya, is a story of an adventurous and amusing young boy from Anandnagri and his adversary the wicked Raja Durjan of Andhernagri. Using his superpowers, Kisna, along with his friends, try to solve every problem with wit and valour.

As the video went viral on the social media, the enraged netizens questioned the public broadcaster about its intent and slammed Doordarshan for telecasting such anti-Hindu propaganda openly.

What is DD NATIONAL doing broadcasting such rubbish made by discovery kids ? pic.twitter.com/JUuPoVAygT — Rahul Kr. Sr. (@BiharKaLall) December 18, 2020

Another user pointed out how the mockery of respectable saints and gurus was unacceptable and asked the Doordarshan to look into it.

Another concerned user questioned whether wanted their children to believe in some false Gennie rather than the time-tested practice of Yoga.

DD National wants our children to believe in some false gennie rather our time tested yoga https://t.co/gaxh69g2vH — Pawan Sharma (@pawansharmamai1) December 19, 2020

Author and Columnist Renee Lynn, disturbed by the anti-Hindu propaganda, pointed out that the video Muslim kid beating a Sanyasi is being served to the children by DD National on National TV. She also noted that the video was spreading hatred against Hindus.

She also asked why are Hindus always an easy target, highlighting that the show was disrespect for Yoga Gurus and their knowledge.

A Muslim kid beating a Sannyasi. This cartoon is being served to our children by DD National on National TV. It’s spreading hatred against Hindus. Why are Hindus always an easy target? This message is disrespect for Yoga Gurus and their knowledge. Say NO to Hindu discrimination ! pic.twitter.com/DeDIjz7fMo — Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) December 18, 2020

A concerned Hindu also expressed his shock over such shocking cartoon being served to the young children. He demanded the government to take action against those in Prasar Bharati who allowed this cartoon to be telecast and demanded the arrest of the makers of cartoon for spreading hate against Hindus

This is completely shocking cartoon served to our children’s. A Muslim kid beating a Sannyasi. The GOI should take action against those in @prasarbharati

who allowed this cartoon on @DDNational .Also the makers of #SheikhChilli should be arrested for spreading hate against Hindus https://t.co/0peTRf46NQ — Ankit Yadav (@AniketP77006115) December 18, 2020

‘We have stopped its broadcast’: Prasar Bharati sources said after Hinduphobic episode went viral

After the Hinduphobic episode of Sheikh Chilli went viral on social media and inspired outrage, OpIndia reached out to its sources in Prasar Bharti, asking how the public broadcaster might proceed after the broadcast of the children’s show was being questioned.

The source in the know confirmed to OpIndia that the broadcast of Sheikh Chilli, which was a part of special content to engage children during the lockdown, will not be aired of Doordarshan any longer.

It was explained that private broadcasters shared content with DD on a gratis basis and other than Sheikh Chilli, several other cartoon shows like Chotta Bheem etc were aired. However, since the content of Sheikh Chilli is clearly not in tune with what children should be watching, it will now be pulled off air.