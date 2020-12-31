The year 2020 has been quite a washout owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Like every other festival, this year, the new years’ eve celebrations will also not be the same. Though the numbers of daily COVID cases in India are on a decline, the concerns of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus in the UK, which has reached India, has forced state governments to take unprecedented precautionary measures. Several Indian states have re-imposed fresh Covid-19 restrictions ahead of the New Year Celebrations in the country.

Here are the states that have renewed restrictions ahead of new year celebrations:

Delhi: Ahead of the 2021 new year’s eve celebrations, Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the national capital. The authority issued a circular stating that not more than five persons will be allowed to assemble at public places. Also, no new year celebration events or gatherings are permitted at public places from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1 and 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposes night curfew in Delhi; Not more than five persons to assemble at public place, no new year celebration events, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11pm of 31st Dec to 6am of 1st Jan and 11pm of 1 Jan to 6am of 2nd Jan pic.twitter.com/EstAg05Wpx — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

The Delhi Police has said public events or terrace parties will not be allowed on New Year’s Eve. No events or large gatherings will be allowed without permission and those who break the law will face penalty.

Anticipating a large crowd on New Year’s Eve, the Delhi Metro authorities have decided to shut the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm. The entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train.

New Year Eve Update



To ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (31 December 2020), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train.



Please plan your journey accordingly. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2020

Covid guidelines for the Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon may vary according to the state jurisdiction. In Noida, for example, the district administration has said that not more than 100 people will not be allowed at a venue for a new year’s party. Hotels, clubs and restaurant owners will have to get prior permission from the relevant authorities. The police and local civic bodies have to be told how many guests are expected.

Maharashtra: The state has announced a seven-hour night curfew across all cities and municipal corporation areas. The 11 pm to 6 am curfew which has been in place since December 22 will continue till January 5, 2021. As per night curfew restrictions – restaurants, pubs and other recreational establishments will have to down their shutters by 11 pm sharp. Strict actions will be taken against restaurants and establishments that fail to shut shop by 11 pm on 31st December 2020.

“This is not a normal new year which is why we cannot have normal celebrations. The curfew is being imposed to ensure that such violations are not repeated,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

However, owing to the night curfew, people might celebrate before 11 pm, but after that strict action will be taken against people who violate the prohibitory orders, the official said.

The Maharashtra state government has appealed that children below the age of 10 years and elderly citizens older than 60 years of age must avoid venturing out of the home on New Year’s eve.

About 35,000 Mumbai Police personnel will be keeping vigil on the law and order situation in Mumbai. No violations of COVID-19 norms will be allowed. No parties will be allowed to be held on terraces and boats, organisers will be punished for violations, said the Maharashtra state government.

Speaking about the availability of public transport, the Maharashtra govt has stated that though there will be no restrictions on public transport, if you hire a taxi, ola or uber, there can be four people in the vehicle including the driver. However, unlike in past years, there will be no special trains buses after midnight to help people get home.

Delivery of food by platforms like Swiggy and Zomato as well as directly from restaurants will be allowed.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines according to which the night curfew will be in force between 11 pm and 5 am from December 31st till January 1. It has stated that gathering of not more than four people will be allowed at public places or open spaces. However, families can have their own new years eve arrangements but no public events will be allowed. Building societies and clubs have been ordered to not allow assembly of more than 4 people and no public celebration.

Further, hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs may carry on the regular activity but no special events like DJ, parties, events, shows, programmes, musical nights, performances will be allowed.

No rush at hotels, restaurants allowed, only advance booking with e-tokens to be allowed.

Kolkata (West Bengal): In compliance with the Calcutta High Court orders, Kolkata Police have taken measures to ensure that all COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained and there is no large gathering for celebrating the New Year eve. Security has been beefed up in and around the city to avoid any untoward incident on that day.

Hyderabad (Telangana): Hyderabad has also issued guidelines amid fears of the new coronavirus variant. It has stated that any new years eve celebration event should be organised between 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1. No celebration would be allowed beyond the stipulated time. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed from 10 pm on December 31 to 5 am of January 1, except for passengers bound to and from the airport.

Police have warned all hotels, resorts and farmhouses against violation of protocols saying that strict action would be taken against violators. Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has issued warnings that no new year events should be organised without prior permission of the police.

Tamil Nadu: The state government issued an order banning new years eve celebrations on beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2021. There will be no entry to the beaches on these days. According to the govt orders, no midnight revelries would be allowed on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including beach resorts, and similar places on New Year’s eve and the following day, an official statement read.

Rajasthan: According to orders passed by the state Home Department, curfew will be imposed in Rajasthan from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Markets in the state will also be closed at 7 pm on New Year’s eve. The state government has decided that ‘Diwali-like’ restrictions will be put in place during new year eve and it will be applicable in all municipal councils.

Uttarakhand: Dehradun, the state capital has banned public celebrations like parties at hotels, bars and restaurants on December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021. The state government has said that violation of the ban will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Police Commissioner has issued prohibitory orders from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Gathering of 5 or more people and celebration of the new year in public has been prohibited. Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, etc shall not organise any special events.

Kerala: The Kerala government has issued an order prohibiting all public gatherings during New Year celebrations and directed that all celebrations in the state on December 31st (Thursday) should cease by 10 pm.

India’s overall COVID-19 cases tally and the death toll was pushed to 10,267,283 and 148,774 respectively, according to worldometer. Five new cases of the UK strain of coronavirus have been detected, which takes the total number of such patients to 25. All 25 patients have been kept in isolation at designated health facilities.