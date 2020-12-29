Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home News Reports Gujarat: Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara's brother ordered killing of BJP’s Hiren Patel, says ATS
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara’s brother ordered killing of BJP’s Hiren Patel, says ATS

Gujarat ATS has stated that they were searching for Imran Gudala for over two months. After receiving information that he is in Haryana, they had arrested him with the help of Haryana police.

OpIndia Staff
BJP's Hiren Patel was murdered on the orders of Congress MLA's brother, says ATS
Congress leaders's brother Amit Katara named in BJP's Hiren Patel murder in Gujarat (Image: Divya Bhaskar)
103

On September 27, Jhalod Municipal Councillor and BJP leader Hiren Patel was murdered. Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested one accused named Imran Gudala alias Immu, the key conspirator in the case. According to the police, he has named Amit Katara, son of former Dahod MP, Babulal Katara, and brother of sitting Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara, as the one who ordered the murder of Patel.

Imran Gudala was on the run since October

The ATS had detained Imran Gudala from Mewat in Haryana on Sunday and brought him to Ahmedabad. Dahod district police will seek Gudala’s custody from ATS. Gudala was named as accused number seven. He was on the run since October. ATS officials said that Gudala has confessed that Amit Katara was the one who had ordered the murder of Hiren Patel.

Imtiyaz Shaikh, Superintendent of Police, Gujarat ATS, said, “Three days ago, home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja held a meeting with Dahod police officers and also called ATS officers to the meeting to instruct that the accused must be arrested soon… we received information that he was hiding in Mewat in Haryana… He has said that he handed over the contract to bump off Patel at the behest of Amit Babu Katara.”

The Indian Express quoted Shaikh saying that Amit Katara facilitated the money to co-accused Ajay Kalal to execute the contract. “Kalal, in turn, gathered the team of executors,” added Shaikh. The ATS team searched several locations in the last few weeks. Shaikh said that they had been trying to arrest Gudala for days. “He eluded arrest for close to two-and-half months. This time, we had a confirmed input of his presence in Mewat in Haryana… We sought help from the local police… and detained Gudala on Sunday. Haryana police apprehended the person who sheltered him. We will now hand over Gudala’s custody to Dahod district police,” Shaikh said.

Six co-conspirators arrested so far

Dahod police have so far arrested six accused in the case. After Kalal named Gudala, they issued instructions to the local crime branch in October to look for him. As per the reports, he had facilitated finances of Rs.4 lakh to the accused. The six who were arrested in the case are:

  • Irfan Pada. He is a 2002 Sabarmati train burning convict.
  • Jhalod resident Ajay Kalal. He named Gudala as the key conspirator.
  • Ujjain residents Sajjansinh Chauhan and Mohammed Samir Mujawar.
  • Balram Bhuvanji. He owns a roadside Dhaba in Mahidpur in Madhya Pradesh and allegedly facilitated the accused to meet on his Dhaba to plan the “hit-and-run.”
  • Salim Baju Shaikh alias Kala. He arranged one of the three cars used in the crime from his brother.

Gudala has closed links to Babu Katara in Jhalod. Teams from the Dahod Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) were sent to arrest him. Another accused, Irfan Basti, was also detained by LCB and SOG. He was present when the accused rammed his Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) into Patel when he was out for his morning walk on September 27.

Paresh Solanki, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Dohad said, “We will bring him to Dahod… and officially arrest him in the case of culpable homicide amounting to murder, in our territorial jurisdiction.” He further added that district police would question Gudala after formally seeking his remand from a local court. However, the ATS has already informed Dahod police that he has named Katara in the crime.

Death of Hiren Patel

On September 27, BJP councillor Hiren Patel had stepped out for a morning walk at 6 AM. The accused rammed his LMV into him at Muwada junction in Jhalod. The impact was so strong that Patel was fatally injured. As per the police, the accused did recce of the route Patel used to take for the morning walk.

Just two days before Gudala’s arrest, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Gujarat cabinet minister for home affairs, had met Hiren Patel’s family and promised swift action. A week ago, Patel’s wife Bina had also passed away.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHiren Patel murder, Gujarat video, Congress Gujarat news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more

Days after being manhandled by Congress MLCs, Dy Speaker of Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda found dead. Suicide suspected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some news reports have mentioned sting Dharme Gowda's driver that he was upset after the incident of manhandling in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15.

Six returnees from UK test positive for mutated coronavirus

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, UK discovered a mutated, more transmissible virus strain which prompted the government to impose lockdown.

Not just nepotism: How KRK’s Desh Drohi is better than Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Bollywood roundup for 2020

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
More people find KRK's Desh Drohi which is nothing short of cringe fest, more tolerable than Sadak 2.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh directs police to act against Jio tower vandals after senior Youth Cong leader incites more vandalism: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has directed the police to act against vandals who have been cutting power supply from Jio mobile towers

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Is Sourav Ganguly joining BJP? Here is the cryptic answer he gave when asked by media

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had stated, "Successful people such as Sourav Ganguly must join politics."
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai police drop charges against woman who held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard, after Maha govt defends her actions

OpIndia Staff -
The Maha Govt had jumped in to defend the woman, saying she had no “anti-national intentions”.
Read more
Government and Policy

Contractual workers tear Mamata Banerjee’s banners in Kolkata, block road, TMC leaders escorted out by police: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
TMC and Mamata Banerjee has drawn the ire of contractual workers associated with Self Employed Labor Organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara’s brother ordered killing of BJP’s Hiren Patel, says ATS

OpIndia Staff -
The ATS has stated that accused have revealed that Hiren Patel's murder was ordered by Amit Katara, the brother of Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara and son of former MP Balulal Katara.
Read more
News Reports

MHA starts an investigation against NGOs of Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal based on NCPCR’s report

OpIndia Staff -
Badruddin Ajmal's NGOs accused of receiving funds from terror-linked foreign organisation, MHA starts probe.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife not to appear before ED today, third summons in PMC Bank Scam to be missed: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will not be attending the ED summons issued to her in PMC Bank Scam
Read more
News Reports

Days after being manhandled by Congress MLCs, Dy Speaker of Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda found dead. Suicide suspected

OpIndia Staff -
Some news reports have mentioned sting Dharme Gowda's driver that he was upset after the incident of manhandling in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15.
Read more
Editor's picks

Six returnees from UK test positive for mutated coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, UK discovered a mutated, more transmissible virus strain which prompted the government to impose lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Himanta Biswa Sharma keeps his promise, tables bill to stop govt-funding of madarsas

OpIndia Staff -
Sarma stated that the bill does not concern private institutions. The government-funded madarsas will be converted to regular schools and only Quran teaching will be stopped.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com