The Haryana police have arrested two armed Khalistani terrorists working for ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SJF) near Karnal, Haryana recently.

According to the reports, the arrested Khalistani terrorists, during the interrogation have revealed that they were in touch will US-based Gurmeet Singh. They said that Khalistani Singh had transferred lakhs of rupees in their accounts via MoneyGram.

During questioning, the accused also revealed that Gurmeet had ordered them to purchase arms and murder two persons who allegedly spoke against Sikhism. As per a report in Jagran, the two arrested Khalistanis are named as one Tejprakash alias Kaka and one Akashdeep Singh alias Sonu from Ludhiana. The Haryana STF has recovered weapons and live cartridges from them.

According to Haryana Police, the two Khalistani terrorists were arrested when they were returning after purchasing the arms. During interrogation, the arrested men revealed that they had planned to attack two Shiv Sena leaders in Punjab named Sudhir Suri and Gursharanmand. They had been in contact with SFJ’s Gurmeet Singh via Facebook. Gurmeet Singh had allegedly recruited them for their radical views. He had also sent them money via MoneyGram to purchase arms. The men have been booked under sections 10,13 of UAPA, sections 25-54and 59 of the Arms Act and section 120 B of IPC.

The arrest of two SFJ terrorists comes at a time when the banned Khalistani-terror outfit have tried to hijack the so-called farmers protests against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

Khalistan elements and Sikhs for Justice are hijacking the farmer protests

It was earlier reported how the farmer protests are being hijacked by several Khalistani elements, posing a great risk for the security apparatus of the country.

A few Khalistani terror sympathisers disguised as farmers were caught gloating over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who also threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled. The protests, apparently carried out by the farmers, were taken control by the Khalistani supporters, who raised pro-Khalistani slogans hailing the face of Khalistani movement – Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Further, questions are also being raised over the alleged involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills are ‘anti-farmer’ in nature. The shady role of the SFJ was being analysed as more and more details are emerging that points towards the possible interference of pro-Khalistan elements to hijack these farmer protest.

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.