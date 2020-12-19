Saturday, December 19, 2020
Updated:

Indian cricket team posts lowest ever innings total in its Test history: Here is what happened and why

With Mohammed Shami retired hurt following an injury, it meant that the Indian team were dismissed for the lowest ever total of 36.

OpIndia Staff
Fans disheartened as India records lowest ever innings total in its Test history
4

With India cricket team outclassing Australia in the 1st innings of the much-anticipated Day-Night Test match in Adelaide, it came as a rude shock to cricket fans when the Indian batting lineup crumbled down like a deck of cards on Saturday morning.

India had posted a decent total of 244 runs in the first innings and quickly ripped through the mighty Australian batting lineup. India, looked at a comfortable position by the end of the 2nd day, to dominate its arch-rival with a lead of 53 runs. But, in a bizarre turn of events, India struggled to make any impact and bundled up in just 21.2 overs with the lowest ever innings total of 36.

Scorecard of Indian cricket team (Photo Credits: Espn Cricinfo)

While Indian batting has improved drastically in overseas conditions, on Saturday, the team broke its earlier record, dating back to 1974, when it had scored a paltry 42 runs at Lords’ Cricket ground against England. With 6 runs short of its earlier lowest innings total, the performance of Indian cricket team has taken the fans by disbelief.

Lowest innings totals of Indian cricket team (Photo Credits: Espn Cricinfo)

What went wrong?

Indian 2nd innings was marred by the failure of the opening batsman, Prithvi Shaw. While night watchman Jasprit Bumrah and opener Mayank Agarwal managed to keep their wickets on the 2nd day, the scenario changed completely at the start of the 3rd day.

With the Australian pace bowlers taking the advantage of the morning session, coupled with a slight swing of the ball, the Indian batting lineup nicked to either the wicketkeeper or the slips. The likes of Pujara, Kohli, Rahane and Vihari were out for 0,4,0 and 8 runs respectively.

Scoreboard of Indian cricket team (Photo Credits: Espn Cricinfo)

The Australian bowling lineup quickly got rid of the lower-order batsman. With Mohammed Shami retired hurt following an injury, it meant that the Indian team were dismissed for the lowest ever total of 36. With a paltry total of 89 runs, India’s defeat in the first test match against Australia is thus inevitable.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

